Scotland upset Bangladesh with tense win after fighting back from 53-6 at T20 World Cup

Scotland held their nerve to pull off a major upset against Bangladesh with a six-run victory in their opening group match in the first round of the men's Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Chris Greaves first lifted Scotland to 140-9 after Bangladesh won the toss and their spinners had reduced the Scots to 53-6 in the 12th over.

Greaves then picked up two key wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim (38) and Shakib Al Hasan (20) with his leg-spin which eventually restricted Bangladesh's chase to 134-7.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Chris Greaves fired Scotland to 140-9 with his 45 off 28 balls.

“It was a great game,” Greaves said. “I'm just glad I could contribute in the way I did. Incredible.”

The top two teams from each of the two groups in the first round will advance to the Super 12 stage that starts in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Bangladesh, the favourites to qualify for the Super 12 from group B, struggled against Scotland's seam and spin and could hit only eight boundaries and four sixes.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Chris Greaves, centre, took two key wickets as Scotland derailed Bangladesh’s run chase.

They had beaten weakened Australia and Black Caps teams in warm-up matches but suffered a setback in their World Cup opener.

Scottish medium fast bowlers Brad Wheal (3-24) and Josh Davey (1-24), along with spinner Mark Watt (1-19) combined well, but it was Greaves' two wickets in the middle overs which completely unsettled Bangladesh.

Calum MacLeod took a brilliant running catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Shakib and Mushfiqur played a reckless ramp shot and his leg stump was knocked back by Greaves' googly.

Earlier, Greaves revived Scotland with 45 off 28 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes, after Mahedi Hasan (3-19) and Shakib (2-17) picked up five wickets in the space of eight runs and reduced Scotland to 53-6.

Shakib also became the world's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals by claiming his 108th wicket when he removed Michael Leask for a duck.

“[The] bowlers did their job really well but [our] batting unit wasn't good enough,” Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said. “Credit goes to their batters, they had a good finish. We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them.”

Kamran Jebreili/AP Oman's Aqib Ilyas, left, and fellow opener Jatinder Singh celebrate after their 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, Oman openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas smashed unbeaten half centuries as the co-hosts thumped debutants Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the other group B match.

Singh scored 73 off 42 balls and Ilyas made 50 that eased Oman to 131-0 with more than six overs to spare.

The 131-run stand was Oman's best partnership for any wicket in a T20 and the chase, without losing a wicket, was the third-highest in men's T20 internationals.

Earlier, skipper Zeeshan Ashraf (4-20) registered Oman’s best figures in a T20 and pinned down PNG to 129-9.

“These are our home conditions, we knew even 140 could be chased easily,” Ashraf said. “We knew the wicket was playing very well, we needed to make sure we didn't give away loose balls and easy boundaries.”

Group A comprises Ireland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Ireland play the Netherlands from 11pm on Monday and Sri Lanka face Namibia from 3am on Tuesday (both NZ time).

– With Stuff