Plunket Shield: South African speedster Travis Muller rips through former team Wellington

Former Wellington Firebirds bowler wreaks havoc among Otago's batting lineup at the Basin Reserve.

South African speedster Travis Muller rocked his former team with his best first-class figures on Sunday, before a seesawing Plunket Shield match lurched back Wellington’s way in the capital.

Bustling into the crease on a gloomy morning at the Basin Reserve, the lively Muller snared 6-52 to give Otago a narrow first innings lead over the Firebirds.

At stumps on day two the hosts were back in an evenly-poised contest as the Volts staggered to 143-7 in their second innings, to lead by just 155 at the halfway point. Both sides will fancy their chances of a three-day victory on an early season pitch giving both sets of pacemen a spring in their steps.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Travis Muller of Otago celebrates after taking the wicket of Nathan Smith of Wellington.

Muller roared into gear with Wellington well set at 99-2 in reply to Otago’s first innings of 207. He nicked off Wellington skipper Michael Bracewell (30) then snared the big wicket of test gloveman Tom Blundell lbw first ball.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury again the team to beat in New Zealand's men's domestic cricket season

* Black Caps star Ross Taylor to miss opening round of Plunket Shield for CD

* Debutant Bayley Wiggins opens Plunket Shield in style as CD take fight to Canterbury



Former Otago allrounder Nathan Smith, on his Wellington debut, also edged behind for 10 as the hosts lost 8-96.

Smith then came out firing with the ball, and led the way with 3-41 including the remarkable wicket of Michael Rippon who was bowled not offering a shot to one that swung sharply.

Otago captain Hamish Rutherford batted 214 minutes for 77 until he was seventh out in fading light.

Born in Cape Town, Muller played for South Africa Under-19 and made his first-class debut in February 2012 at Newlands before trying his luck in New Zealand five years later.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images You beauty: Otago Volts players surround Travis Muller on a day when wickets tumbled for both sides at the Basin Reserve.

After playing one first-class match for the Firebirds in 2017 he headed south in search of greater opportunities. He played seven shield matches for Otago last summer (14 wickets at 39), and secured a contract for 2021-22 in the absence of compatriot Dean Foxcroft, stranded in South Africa due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In Christchurch, the angular figure of Blair Tickner dominated the day as Central Districts took charge of their match against defending champions Canterbury.

Missing Black Caps Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel who were unable to secure travel exemptions, the Stags ended day two 16-1 in their second innings to lead by 144.

Tickner hit 37 not out to boost CD to 369 – thanks to Bayley Wiggins’ memorable century on debut – then snared 5-64 including the prized wicket of Tom Latham for 11 as the hosts were skittled for 241.

Cam Fletcher (50) topscored for a strong Canterbury side featuring Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry, who now face a hefty task to avoid defeat.

Plunket Shield, round one:

At Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington (day two): Otago 207 and 143-7 (Hamish Rutherford 77; Nathan Smith 3-41, Ollie Newton 2-30) met Wellington 195 (Tim Johnson 78, Michael Bracewell 30; Travis Muller 6-52, Jacob Duffy 2-33, Jake Gibson 2-59).

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch (day two): Central Districts 369 (Bayley Wiggins 133, Ben Wheeler 74, Dane Cleaver 44, Blair Tickner 37no, Tom Bruce 33; Matt Henry 4-82, Will Williams 3-66, Ed Nuttall 2-105) and 16-1 met Canterbury 241 (Cam Fletcher 50, Chad Bowes 42, Theo van Woerkom 36; Blair Tickner 5-64, Jayden Lennox 3-38).