Bradman and Crowe open the batting at cricket museum

New Zealand Cricket Museum curator Owen Mann with the Addington bat. The bat dates from 1743, making it the third oldest in the world. It is one of many interesting bats on display in the museum, which will re-open this weekend after being closed for two years.

If you can name the only two test cricketers who have scored 299, you will enjoy the revamped New Zealand Cricket Museum.

Housed in the Museum Stand on the Basin Reserve, it was forced to close in early 2019 after the building was declared earthquake prone. After a major upgrade of the building and its displays it is reopening this Sunday.

Curator Owen Mann says the museum looks nothing like it formerly did.

Rather than just presenting objects associated with cricket, the emphasis now is on telling the stories behind objects, using touch screens. Extensive interviews were undertaken with prominent cricketers, covering everything from how to bat (Rachin Ravinda) to the art of collecting autographs.

Interactive touch screens, do the “heavy lifting” enabling the visitors to visually experience and hear every aspect of the game.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT/Stuff Construction work on the Museum Stand in October 2019.

The museum first opened in 1987 and its collection features more than 35,000 items.

The earthquake strengthening was a major headache for the museum, as it meant items had to be stored all over New Zealand. Mann said getting ready for the opening, to coincide with Sunday's Firebirds and Blaze matches with Canterbury, had been challenging.

Although the museum does not have Lance Cairns’s famous Excalibur​ bat, which he used to hit six sixes on the Melbourne Cricket Ground, there are two bats of note.

One is signed by Sir Donald Bradman and New Zealand great Martin Crowe, the only two men to have scored 299 in test cricket and the other is the Addington bat, the third-oldest bat in the world. It was purchased anonymously for the museum at an auction.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Chris Streeter​ applies the final touches to a display on mastering the arts of cricket.

For those who enjoy a hands-on experience there is a batting cage, where you can recreate batting on the Basin Reserve.

Although the Black Caps are now consistently one of the best teams in the world, it has not always been that way. In March 1955 New Zealand were bowled out for 26 in a test match against England. Opening bat Bert Sutcliffe​ top scored with 11 and 26 remains the lowest test score by any team.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The revamped museum features a number of touch screens.

Not all Kiwis will enjoy hearing the match coverage, describing the New Zealand batsmen as “lambs to the slaughter” but it at least serves as a reminder of how much the team has improved.

New Zealand’s first test win, against the West Indies in March 1956, is celebrated with John Reid featuring prominently.

Other famous cricketing moments, include the infamous “Underarm Incident” and Brendon McCullum scoring 302 at the Basin Reserve in 2014. There is also the first Daniel Vettori interview, conducted by Paul Holmes.

Two of the more unusual displays feature Judge Andrew Becroft​ and Martin Crowe.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Brendon McCullum celebrates after reaching 300 in February 2014. His story is part of the revamped New Zealand Cricket Museum.

As a young man, Becroft was an avid collector of autographs and in the 1960s he collected hundreds.

“His is a great story, obviously he has just retired as the Children’s Commissioner but he is a massive cricket fan,” says Mann.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Curator Owen Mann says the Spirit of Cricket features prominently in the New Zealand Cricket Museum.

On one occasion he “sneaked” past security guards at the Basin Reserve and was able to get the autographs of Wes Hall​, Gary Sobers​ and Lance Gibbs​.

Cricket historians will enjoy watching the first game of Cricket Max. It featured sets of four stumps, eight-ball overs, a ban on LBWs, and specialised roles determining who could bat and who could bowl.

Dean Jones​ took part in the first game and Mann notes that when watching the video, it is obvious how Crowe’s vision set the scene for the later invention of Twenty20 cricket.