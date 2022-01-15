Michael Bracewell puts hat in ring for IPL riches after record T20 knock

After his Wellington team-mates told him he’d be silly if he didn’t, in the wake of his record-breaking Twenty20 innings, Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell has thrown his name into the Indian Premier League auction.

What follows at next month’s mega sale could be anyone’s guess – a lucrative life-changing deal, or not even attracting a bid – in the erratic auction game. But one thing’s for sure, the clean-striking left-hander has all of a sudden lifted the lid on the sort of big-hitting potential he has in his game.

The 30-year-old has been around the domestic circuit a decade – and his surname around New Zealand cricket almost half a century – and the affable man known as ‘Beast’, who grew up idolising Adam Gilchrist, certainly did his best to emulate the hard-hitting Australian great in his stunning Super Smash knock last Saturday.

Margot Butcher/Photosport Wellington Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell celebrates his record-breaking century in New Plymouth last Saturday.

Chasing the Central Stags’ imposing 227-4 at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park, the Firebirds were in all sorts of strife at 43-5 inside the powerplay, before the captain at No 3 pulled off the unthinkable with his unbeaten 141 off just 65 balls to lead the visitors to an astonishing two-wicket win with a ball to spare.

Bracewell remarkably found the boundary on average every third ball he faced, smoking 11 fours and 11 sixes in his punishing display – including three maximums in a row off his better-known, cousin Doug Bracewell – in an individual total that surged past the previous T20 record score seen in New Zealand – Martin Guptill’s 120 not out for Auckland against Canterbury in Rangiora a decade prior.

Not that Bracewell knew the record at the time, or even how many he’d ended up with, such was the Pukekura Park scoreboard simply showing runs to win and balls remaining.

Margot Butcher/Photosport Michael Bracewell hits leg-side during his remarkable 141 not out off 65 balls at Pukekura Park.

It all came to light pretty quickly afterwards, though, and with eight days until his side’s next game and tickets already purchased for the L.A.B. concert in the city that night, it made for a great team celebration, where the captain most certainly did not have to do any work at the bar.

But Bracewell admitted it wasn’t until a couple of days later that the magnitude of his achievement properly sunk in, with his phone unsurprisingly having gone ballistic with congratulatory messages.

“It was quite a surreal sort of feeling, to be honest,” he told Stuff of his achievement four days later, just prior to picking up a bat again at training.

“It was really cool to hear from some people who I hadn’t heard from in a while, some cricketers who I started playing with down in Dunedin.”

Those southerners would have known a thing or two about Bracewell’s power game. Fresh out of school he thumped 151 off 136 against Auckland’s Parnell to lead the University-Grange club to the national club final, while in another club game he whacked 140 of the 170 that Carisbrook Dunedin needed to win against North East Valley.

“I’ve played an innings like that before, just not at this level,” Bracewell said of his latest feat, crediting new Firebirds batting coach Doug Watson for keeping things simple for him this summer and alleviating some of the over-thinking he used to do with his game.

“I sort of knew I was capable of a performance like that, it was just being able to do it at the domestic level. I’ve played a couple of innings, probably just not for as long. So that was really pleasing, to be able to do it for an extended period of time.

Margot Butcher/Photosport Michael Bracewell lifted the lid on his big-hitting potential with his man-of-the-match display in the Super Smash last weekend.

“Pukekura Park are very small boundaries, but the wicket on that day in particular was really nice to bat on. So it was just one of those things where all the stars aligned, and it was pretty cool to be able to do something quite special.

“What was most important for me was actually being able to get the win. It would’ve been a pretty hollow feeling if we hadn’t been able to get those last 17 runs off that [last] over.”

The son of Mark Bracewell, who played two games for Otago in the late 70s, and the nephew of former New Zealand internationals John and Brendon, as well as first-class rep Doug, Masterton-born Michael made his domestic debut in 2011.

In a bid to reinvigorate his career, he made the move from Otago to Wellington ahead of the 2017/18 season, and after immediately being handed the Plunket Shield captaincy honours, it’s perhaps the red-ball game where he has made more of a name for himself, averaging 33.63 with 22 half centuries and 11 hundreds, and last summer hitting a century for New Zealand A against the West Indies, then captaining the side against Pakistan.

But Bracewell now boasts a decent T20 record, with a healthy average (30.12) and strike rate (132.56) that could actually see him more in line for a chance in the short form, particularly with the former wicketkeeper now also sending down handy off-spinners at, in T20, an average of 18.05 and economy of 7.55.

In fact, Bracewell would have been part of the Black Caps squad touring Bangladesh and Pakistan last September-October, when the frontliners were absent ahead of the World Cup, but he ended up turning down selection because of the impending birth of his first child, Lennox.

Margot Butcher/Photosport The Welllington Firebirds mob their skipper after his match-winning heroics.

“At the time I considered it for about a couple of minutes, but I can’t even believe I considered it for that long, because it was such a special feeling being there for the birth,” Bracewell said.

“It’s something that is definitely a goal of mine, to test myself at the highest level, but you can’t make that your focus, you’ve just got to just keep trying to put performances together that you can be proud of, and those things generally take care of themselves, if the timing’s right.”

It’s a similar story with the IPL, which Bracewell made the last-minute decision to get his name in the mix for ahead of Friday’s deadline, only thanks to the encouragement of a couple of team-mates.

“I’m a believer that if you’re not in it, you can’t go, so you’ve got to put your name forward,” he said. “But I’m pretty realistic about my chances of actually going.

“I think I’d be a very long shot at a contract, but it’s just funny sometimes how the timing works with things like that.

Margot Butcher/Photosport It’s now in T20 where Michael Bracewell might have more of a shot at the highest level.

“But it’s not really something that I’m thinking about too much, to be honest. I’m very keen for us as a Firebirds team to get the third championship in a row, that was one of our big goals at the start of the season.”

Wellington get back into action on Sunday against the Northern Brave in Whangārei. And so just how does one re-focus and manage all the extra expectations which come with such an amazing performance?

“It’s important to try and stay level,” Bracewell said. “There’s so many highs and lows in a cricket career, and playing for 10 seasons, I’ve probably been through it all.

“So I’m not getting too carried away, I don’t think I’m going to go out and be able to play an innings like that again on Sunday.

“Just try and go out and not necessarily repeat the performance, but repeat the process of how I was able to go about an innings like that.”