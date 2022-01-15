Super Smash: Auckland Aces suffer crazy collapse but beat Otago Volts

The Auckland Aces recovered from a crazy batting collapse to record a remarkable Super Smash victory over the Otago Volts at Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday.

After the out-of-contention visitors had themselves slumped to 130 all out, the home side then crumbled to an absolute mess of 13-5, and 26-6, before somehow triumphing by one wicket, with two balls to spare, in yet another thrilling finish in this competition.

Sean Solia was the hero for the hosts, the left-handed No. 7 finishing with an unbeaten 67 off 54 balls (four fours, three sixes) as he manfully dragged his side out of the mire, on a pitch which appeared nowhere near as bad as scores suggested.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sean Solia and Ben Lister celebrate the Auckland Aces’ remarkable Super Smash comeback win over the Otago Volts at Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday.

The 29-year-old hit the ball cleanly while also keeping his head among the chaos, to stage a remarkable fightback in conjunction with Will Somerville (25 off 27), the pair putting on 77 in 10 overs to not only steady the ship but even put Auckland back in the unthinkable – a winning position.

The turning point was the 13th over, where Solia took 19 off Michael Rippon’s final set, including successive reverse sweeps and a towering six over long-on, which also got the Aces past the record lowest T20 score in New Zealand of 72, which most certainly had looked like being broken not long earlier.

Needing 29 off the last four overs, it was then Auckland’s to lose, but the fingernails still had to be chewed.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Will Somerville was impressive with the ball for Auckland, who fought back for a stunning win.

Anaru Kitchen, who had bowled an amazing three-wicket maiden earlier, struck on return, sneaking one under a swiping Somerville, as the left-arm spinner claimed career best figures of 4-11 off four.

Lockie Ferguson looked set to finish the business, hitting Jacob Duffy for two sixes in four balls, before falling lbw to a slower one last ball of the over to keep things on.

That left 11 needed off two overs, and the inexperienced Jake Gibson and Angus McKenzie left to bowl, and while Adi Ashok flicked a yorker through mid-wicket for four, he skied a catch in the last over, leaving the Aces nine down, needing three off four balls.

Solia showed faith in Ben Lister by taking a single, and that was duly rewarded when McKenzie’s fourth ball was pulled by the No 11 to the boundary for the sensational comeback victory.

The win puts the Aces into fourth place, level with the third-placed Wellington Firebirds on 16 points, as they chase a top-three finals berth. But they will no doubt want plenty of improvement if they are to be contenders.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Anaru Kitchen claimed career-best figures in T20 cricket as Otago had Auckland reeling.

There had been no signs of the carnage to come after George Worker took Duffy for back-to-back boundaries in the opening over of the chase.

But second ball of the next, when Kitchen had Worker holing out at long-on, the action was only just beginning.

After almost having Mark Chapman lbw first up, Kitchen slid his next ball on to rattle his poles, then Graeme Beghin was gone for a golden duck after he tried to turn one leg-side and had the ball trickle off his foot and onto the stumps, and Kitchen had a stunning 3-0 in five balls.

Captain Robbie O’Donnell cut the hat-trick ball for four, but the damage was nowhere near done there.

First ball of the next over Duffy had dangerman Glenn Phillips chopping on for a golden, and two deliveries later the paceman had Ben Horne trapped in front and it was an unbelievable five wickets in eight balls for the visitors.

It got even worse when Rippon produced an absolute ripper in his first over to go through the defences of O’Donnell and take off-stump, to leave the Aces absolutely reeling.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Volts got off to a great start through experienced openers Hamish Rutherford and Neil Broom, who put on 58 inside the powerplay.

But when each holed out in successive overs, the innings all of a sudden took a real nose-dive, as spinners Somerville (2-18 off 4) and Ashok (2-17 off 4) took hold, the pair bowling 20 dot balls between them.

The Volts went 35 balls without a boundary, and just kept losing wickets throughout, and in the end couldn’t even see out their 20 overs, dismissed in 18.4.

Twenty20 Super Smash

Otago Volts 130 (Neil Broom 32 off 17; Glenn Phillips 2-11 off 2, Adi Ashok 2-17 off 4, Will Somerville 2-18 off 4, off Ben Lister 2-21 off 3.4, Lockie Ferguson 2-35 off 4) lost to Auckland Aces 133-9 (Sean Solia 67no off 54; Anaru Kitchen 4-11 off 4, Jacob Duffy 3-30 off 4) by 1 wicket.

Batting MVP: Sean Solia (Aces)

Bowling MVP: Anaru Kitchen (Volts)