Ashes: Graham Thorpe to be axed by England after smoking cigar on boozy night out - report

Police send English and Australian players to bed after an all-nighter in playing whites.

English newspapers are reporting that England cricket team assistant coach Graham Thorpe is set to be sacked after being caught smoking a cigar at a Hobart hotel as police broke up an all-night drinking session.

A report in The Daily Mail claimed Thorpe’s position “looks untenable’’ after police were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel to end a session that had lasted until 6am.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Graham Thorpe (L), pictured with England captain Joe Root at the Sydney Cricket Ground, is set to be axed as England assistant coach, according to media reports.

“Sportsmail understands ... that the police were called because Thorpe had broken the law by smoking indoors. It is highly unlikely the 52-year-old will keep his job,’’ the report stated.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched an investigation after video footage – obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age – showed England captain Joe Root and fast bowler James Anderson and three Australian players, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head, being told by police to move away from the terrace of the Crowne Plaza Hotel where the two teams were staying during the fifth Ashes test.

The Daily Mail report stated the “ECB were already furious that Thorpe had chosen to film the incident’’, which took place early on Monday morning, eight hours after England had slumped to a 4-0 series defeat.

A report in The Guardian said Thorpe’s “cigar lit the fuse’’ and the former Surrey stalwart was “filming the events on his mobile phone, naming four of the five players present while doing so – missing out Head’s name – and saying he was doing so ‘for the lawyers’.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Graham Thorpe played 100 tests for England as a batter before taking up coaching.

The Sydney Morning Herald, which broke the story, said a female officer was heard saying to the group: “Too loud. You have obviously been asked to pack up, so we’ve been asked to come. Time for bed. Thank you. They just want to pack up.”

Thorpe played 100 tests for England as a left-handed batter between 1993 and 2005, and had a test average of 44.66.

The ECB told English media they were “investigating’' the claims about the late night in Hobart and had no further comment at this stage.