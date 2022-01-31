How once young Indian cricket star, Khanin Saikia, made Invercargill his home

Former Indian international U19 cricketer Khanin Saikia moved from Delhi to Invercargill 10 years ago to study at Southern Institute of Technology and a decade he has made it his home with wife Shilpi Panai and two-year-old son Raghuvir Saikia.

In 2002 Khanin Saikia achieved what many cricket-obsessed teenagers in India simply dream of. Close to 20-years on he can now be spotted on Southland’s club cricket fields after making Invercargill his home. Logan Savory reports.

The mathematical odds attached to Khanin Saikia's sporting tale are remarkable.

Like most kids in India, Saikia grew up with a cricketing dream. India has a population of about 1.3 billion and cricket is its obsession.

They play the game on the streets, in gullies, on beaches; any spare space where they can emulate Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive or Ravichandran Ashwin’s carrom ball.

Saikia recalls his own youth dominated by cricket.

“I had two brothers, one bowls, one bats, one fields; you are always playing cricket. You go to school, come home and have lunch, and you play cricket.”

It’s not overstated to suggest millions of teenagers in India harbour an ambition to play cricket for their country.

In amongst those millions, in 2002, Saikia emerged to be selected in the Indian Under-19 squad which played in the World Cup in New Zealand.

To be narrowed down to the 60 players that attended the first phase of the trials, in itself is remarkable. Making the final cut of 14 for an Indian national cricket squad is some of the largest sporting odds you’ll get.

Saikia recalls his national selection with pride. Although the left-arm spin bowler doesn’t hide from a belief that you need a fair bit of luck in India.

It’s about bowling or batting well in the practice nets in that flashing moment that someone of note might be looking, Saikia says. Or having a good game when the stakes are at the very highest, he adds.

For Saikia, it was a four-wicket haul in a five-over spell during the final Indian under-19 trial fixture in 2002 that was his moment.

“It just worked out well for me, you might call it lucky. I bowled well at the right time.”

Some of Saikia’s teammates from that 2002 Indian under-19 squad have gone on to make millions from the game, both on the international stage and through the Indian Premier League.

Most notably, Ifran Pathan, who played 120 one-day internationals for India and has lined up for four different teams in the cash-laden Indian Premier League.

Saikia, some may say, has taken a quieter path in life. He has largely focussed on studies and employment opportunities.

“In my days you had to have an education along with the cricket. Nowadays, if you crack IPL you are a millionaire.”

He’s also opted to live in the Invercargill, New Zealand, home to about 57,000 people. It is a stark contrast to the 32 million people that populate Delhi where he immigrated from in 2012.

Saikia finished playing professionally in India in 2005 and turned his focus to financial studies before landing a job in Delhi with the Bank of America. He later made the move to work for HSBC.

It was during a break at work one day in 2011 when he searched online the words, “international, cricket, scholarship”. It led his life down a different path.

Up came an article about the John Wright Scholarship at the Southern Institute of Technology in New Zealand.

Saikia gave up his job and in 2012 made the move to Invercargill to take on some further study and play cricket in a different part of the world.

His parents were a little hesitant about the idea of their son turning his back on a stable banking job in India and jetting towards the unknown, a place with just 57,000 people.

Saikia departed in 2012, by himself with $500 next to his name, and a decade on he is now a New Zealand resident and remains living in Invercargill.

He is now married to Shilpi Panai, and the couple has a two-year-old son, Raghuvir Saikia.

The 37-year-old is more than happy with the spot he has found close to the bottom of the world.

Gone is his two-hour commute to work and the two-hour return trip home, which he faced in Delhi.

“I love Invercargill. I love the fact that it is a small community, and I’ve made a lot of friends over the years. It feels like my home away home.”

In 2014, Saikia was employed by the SIT in an international marketing role.

He travelled at least 100 days per year pitching the SIT as an option for prospective international students.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Khanin Saikia at home with his wife Shilpi Panai and two-year-old son Raghuvir Saikia.

It started with the Indian market and by the time Saikia finished with the SIT he had the Indian subcontinent, South East Asia, and the Middle East markets.

“At one point, close to $1.5 million would be pumped into the Southland economy just from my region, the Indian subcontinent. On average, I would have 100, 120 students coming in. My advantage is I would bring cricket into the discussion [in India].”

The travel allowed Saikia to visit family and friends back in India, including his partner Shilpi Panai who joined him in Invercargill in 2016, the same year they were married.

It became obvious that things needed to change, he couldn’t continue with the significant travel commitments given his wife was with him in Invercargill.

At the same time, there was a level of uncertainty hovering over the polytechnic sector through the New Zealand Government’s merger plans.

Saikia reduced some of his travel in 2018 and by 2019 landed a new job with the Lifetime Group as an investment advisor. That same year his son was born.

He is thrilled with his new job, saying he gets to use his skills and experience to help others reach their life goals.

Much has changed since Saikia was selected to play for India at the under-19 level in 2002, but cricket remains a constant in his life, albeit on a less prominent stage.

He can be spotted most Saturdays during the summer months lining up for the Appleby Cricket Club in Southland’s senior competition.

He says a shoulder injury has hindered him since his days as an under-19 cricketer, holding his bowling back a little. But the competitive fire does still burn when game day rolls around even at the club level.

The proudest cricketing moment during his time in Invercargill came through organising a Delhi team to travel to New Zealand in 2013 to play games in Southland and Central Otago.

Saikia says it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those Delhi cricketers.

Later that year Saikia helped organise seven Southland secondary school cricketers to travel to India to play.

It’s a cricketing exchange he would love to revive once the global pandemic eases.