Tim Southee earns first Sir Richard Hadlee Medal after strong efforts with ball

Black Caps pace bowler Tim Southee has crowned a stellar season by winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

On the final day of the three-day awards ceremony, Southee shared the podium with Bert Sutcliffe Medal recipient Penny Kinsella; the test player of the year, Devon Conway, and the women’s and men’s domestic players of the year – Nensi Patel, and joint male winners Tom Bruce and Robbie O’Donnell.

Southee, who has not previously been awarded NZC’s supreme award, the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, was named the winner on the basis of his sheer consistency throughout the summer; at home and abroad, in red and white ball cricket.

Already named as the winner of this year’s Winsor Cup for first-class bowling, he captured 36 test wickets at 23.88, including best figures of six for 43 against England at Lord’s and five crucial wickets against India in the victorious ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton.

Southee has taken 338 test wickets - 23 fewer than Daniel Vettori and 93 short of the record-holder the award is named after, Hadlee.

“It’s a huge honour to win such a prestigious award,” Southee said, speaking from India where he is playing in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it’s certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tim Southee celebrates a wicket during the second test against South Africa at Hagley Oval.

“While the accolades are nice, I think it really just reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played our cricket for a long period of time.

“It’s been great to be a part of this period and being able to win games for our country which is something that’s very special.”

Kinsella, a former New Zealand test representative who has since devoted herself to growing the game and particularly the women’s game, was awarded the Bert Sutcliffe Medal, considered by NZC to be the most prestigious of the non-playing awards.

The daughter of test and ODI umpire Dave, Kinsella is a teacher and was a driving force behind re-introducing cricket for girls at Onslow College in Wellington, where she is currently employed as deputy principal.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Devon Conway was named international test player of the year at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

She has fulfilled many voluntary roles in cricket since her retirement as a player, including managing teams, coaching provincial, New Zealand A and South Island teams and squads, and three stints as a White Ferns selector.

Kinsella was also actively involved in the amalgamation of the New Zealand Women’s Cricket Council and the New Zealand (Men’s) Cricket Council in the early 1990s and, more recently, was part of the project team compiling the history of women’s cricket in New Zealand.

She still assists Cricket Wellington with selecting and coaching age-group squads, and mentoring players, and is on the board of the Cricket Museum, based at the Basin Reserve.

Wellington awards the Penny Kinsella Trophy, annually, to the most valuable under-19 player.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Northern offspinner Nensi Patel took out the women’s domestic player of the year honours.

Conway took out the test player of the year award after starring on debut with a double-century against England at Lord’s, and making two more centuries, while amassing 767 runs at 63.91 over the season.

The women’s domestic player of the year went to Northern Brave spinning allrounder, Patel, on the back of her strong form across the Super Smash and the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competitions: 11 wickets in the former, and 18 at 17.83 to top the wicket-taking charts in the latter.

Central Stags batter Bruce and Auckland Aces captain O’Donnell were named as joint winners of the men’s domestic player of the year award after the judges found it difficult to separate the pair.

CHRIS SYMES/Photosport Central Stags batter Tom Bruce, pictured, and Auckland captain Robbie O’Donnell were named joint winners of the men’s domestic player of the year award.

O’Donnell led his side to the Plunket Shield title, scoring 502 runs at 83.67 with a game to go; helped the Aces capture the Ford Trophy with 283 runs at 40.43; and also played a useful role in the Super Smash, scoring 227 runs at 25.22.

Bruce scored 858 Plunket Shield runs at 143, including back to back double-centuries, and along the way became the first New Zealander to score more than 500 first-class runs without being dismissed.

The final day also saw moments of excellence honoured - including Ajaz Patel’s rare feat of claiming all ten wickets in an innings against India, Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson’s selection in the ICC Test Team of 2021 and Daryl Mitchell’s ICC Spirt of Cricket award.

AT A GLANCE:

2022 ANZ NZC Awards – day three

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal: Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Penny Kinsella

ANZ International Test Player of the Year: Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year: Nensi Patel (Northern Districts)

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year: Tom Bruce (Central Stags) and Robbie O’Donnell (Auckland Aces)