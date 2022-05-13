Black Caps coach guarded on Jimmy Neesham contract, insists door not closed for T20 cricket

Gary Stead remains tight-lipped on the reasons behind Jimmy Neesham’s national contract demotion, but insists he’s a valuable white ball contributor.

Allrounder Neesham was the shock omission from the Black Caps’ 20-player contract list for 2022-23, which was announced on Friday.

Neesham, who is competing in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals, declined to comment when approached by Stuff. He has played in just one of the Royals’ 12 matches, mostly being a spectator.

White ball specialist Neesham is still in the ODI picture, but the Black Caps clearly view him predominantly as a T20 player for the future.

Going from New Zealand’s first-choice white ball allrounder to missing a national contract is surprising and Black Caps coach Stead said Neesham was naturally disappointed. He will drop back to a domestic contract with Wellington.

Stead declined to comment when asked whether attitude issues were a concern with Neesham within the Black Caps’ environment.

BLACK CAPS Black Caps batter Henry Nicholls has injured his calf ahead of the three-test tour of England.

“I’m not prepared to comment on that. There’s always times in all teams when you have difficult times with players, that’s just part of the course,” Stead said.

“Again I’ll say from a contracting point of view that attitudinal stuff has nothing to do with this.”

Neesham’s Firebirds’ team-mate, captain Michael Bracewell, was the major winner, earning his first national contract after debuting for New Zealand in the ODI series against the Netherlands.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham, working in a television capacity, speaks to Wellington's Michael Bracewell prior to a Super Smash T20 match in 2020.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who became the third test bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings against India in December, also returned to the list after being unwanted for the 2021-22 cycle.

Players are ranked by the selectors across all three formats, with tests given a higher weighting. The top-20 on the combined rankings are awarded contracts with an annual retainer plus match fees. Those who don’t make the top-20 are contracted by their major association.

With Neesham likely only accruing points for T20s, he has slipped down the list and been overtaken by other players, who play multiple formats, including Bracewell.

The 31-year-old Neesham has been strictly viewed as a white ball player in recent years, playing the last of his 12 tests in 2017.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham drops back to a domestic contract with Wellington after missing out on the Black Caps’ national contract list.

The Black Caps have played just 10 ODIs since the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against England, where they were denied the title on a boundary countback following a tied match and Super Over.

Neesham has been a first-choice allrounder in the ODI XI, playing seven of those matches, only missing the Netherlands series in March because of his IPL commitments.

Stead stressed just because Neesham had missed a national contract it didn’t preclude him from Black Caps’ selection. He will no doubt be in their plans for the three-match away T20 series against Ireland in July. The T20 World Cup is also being staged in Australia in October-November.

“We have to be careful with this ... It’s a contracting process not a selection process, so it doesn’t mean Jimmy Neesham won’t be selected for New Zealand again in the future. Yes, we still see him being a valuable white ball player.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham bats for New Zealand against Namibia at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in November.

“I think he’s still in the [ODI] frame, but it’s fair to say we see him more in the T20 game as being a frontline player in that format.”

Bracewell enjoyed a standout domestic season for the Firebirds, being named the men’s T20 Super Smash player of the year. After making his ODI debut in the Netherlands series, his rise continued being named in the Black Caps’ 20-player squad for the England tour.

A hard-hitting middle order batter, offspin bowler, and outstanding fielder, Bracewell is starting to deliver on his promise at 31 years of age.

With next year's ODI World Cup being held in India, he could be an intriguing middle order possibility and his ability to bowl spin.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Michael Bracewell was the major mover in the Black Caps’ national contract list, featuring for the first time.

“I think with Michael he’s been a very late starter to his spin bowling and we’re excited where he’s got to with it across all formats of the game.

“He just keeps learning. He’s learning fast. He’s obviously got a power game as well, that again he could bring as we keep looking forward to the future for World Cups, both T20 and ODI.”

Patel, who didn’t play any of the four home summer tests, has been selected as the sole specialist spin option for the England test series. With New Zealand’s four-pronged pace attack and seam-friendly English conditions, he might struggle to get an opportunity, but will be a pivotal figure in the two away tests against Pakistan in December.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel returns to the Black Caps’ national contract list after being overlooked for the 2021-22 cycle.

Even though he missed a contract last year, Stead said Patel was valued highly and a key member of the test squad.

“Ajaz is our No 1 spinner and it’s the way the points came out through the process [last year]. In our conditions we haven’t always selected that position, but that’s not to say that we’ve never rated Ajaz Patel.

“We’ve always thought he was a fine bowler and I hope he keeps getting better. He’s been bowling beautifully at the [Mount Maunganui] camp last week and as we go into England, I think he’s going to play an important part in that.”

Black Caps contracted players for 2022-23

Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.