Canterbury boosted by addition of Black Caps legspinner Ish Sodhi for domestic season

Ish Sodhi celebrates a wicket for the Black Caps in the third ODI against the Netherlands in April.

Black Caps legspinner Ish Sodhi will move to Canterbury for the 2022-23 domestic summer after 10 seasons with Northern Districts.

Sodhi has been living in Christchurch with his family for some time and has decided to fully entrench himself in the city by pulling on the red and black this summer.

Canterbury head coach Peter Fulton was excited to have one of the world’s best wrist spinners at his disposal for the upcoming season.

“Clearly, we are delighted to secure the services of Ish for the 2022-23 season. He lives in Christchurch and has a young family, so I am really pleased he has now decided to play his cricket for Canterbury.

“I am really looking forward to working with Ish and can't wait to see him on the field at Hagley Oval wearing red and black.”

Fulton was excited about the opportunity to get the best out of Sodhi as he chases test honours.

Sodhi has been viewed as a white ball specialist for New Zealand in recent seasons, playing the last of his 17 tests in November 2018 against Pakistan in Dubai.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ish Sodhi will join Canterbury after 10 seasons with Northern Districts.

“I know Ish harbours ambitions to play test cricket again, so hopefully a new challenge will be exactly what he needs to achieve that goal.”

Sodhi made his Plunket Shield debut for Northern Districts in 2012 against Otago. He is the seventh highest first-class wicket-taker in Northern Districts history with 210.

The 29-year-old was a pivotal member of the Northern Brave T20 Super Smash title-winning side this past summer, capturing 10 wickets at an economy rate of just over seven.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ish Sodhi hugs team-mate Mitchell Santner after the Northern Brave beat Canterbury in the final of the T20 Super Smash this summer.

In Northern’s 56-run win over Canterbury in the final, he starred with the ball, capturing 3-48 from his four overs.

He will join the team during the winter when pre-season training starts in the newly constructed Sir Richard Hadlee Sports Centre behind Hagley Oval.

Sodhi has committed to playing his club cricket for Old Boys Collegians CC after becoming familiar with OBC through using their training facilities during his months in Christchurch.

He joins Canterbury team-mates Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle and Sean Davey at OBC.