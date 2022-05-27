'Simply beautiful': Cricket legends amongst mourners at the funeral of Andrew Symonds in Townsville

Australian cricket royalty joined family and friends at a private funeral service in Townsville farewelling Andrew Symonds on Friday before the public paid tribute to the popular all-rounder at a memorial later in the day.

Symonds was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this month.

Former test captain Ricky Ponting, legendary wicketkeepers Adam Gilchrist and Ian Healy and Ashes heroes Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee were among the cricketing greats who were joined by Queensland rugby league icons Darren Lockyer and Gorden Tallis.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Laura Symonds with daughter Chloe (left) and son Will (right) at the public memorial service for Andrew Symonds.

Gilchrist described the private service as “just simply beautiful”.

READ MORE:

* Former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori named Australia assistant coach

* ‘I wish we had one more day, one more phone call’: Andrew Symonds’ impact measured by tributes

* Daniel Vettori on Andrew Symonds: The life and soul of a party and a team

* ‘Really hurts’: With Andrew Symonds’ death, cricket world is in mourning again

* Former Australian cricket star Andrew Symonds dies in car crash



“I’ve not seen a congregation be so moved,” he said. “It was full of sadness, but just such wonderful, beautiful memories of a guy that just gave so much of himself to so many people unconditionally.”

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Ian Healy speak at the public memorial service.

Queensland and Australian teammate Matthew Hayden was unable to attend because of commentary commitments in the IPL but recorded a song highlighting Symonds’ love of family, cricket, rugby league and the great outdoors, which was played at the funeral.

“Haydos wrote the music, wrote the lyrics and sang it,” Gilchrist said. “It was magic. It encapsulated perfectly who Roy was.”

Gilchrist said the first thing he thinks of about Symonds is his commitment to team.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images A photograph of Andrew Symonds at his memorial service on Friday.

“His friendship, his mateship, he was loyal almost to a fault,” Gilchrist said. “He was mischievous character, but his sense of loyalty, of wanting to think of everyone else more than himself, do whatever he could contribute on and off the field to help others.

“Something that’s really jumped out in the last week and a half, we [former teammates] have all spoken so much about Roy, shared so many stories, and there’s been barely a mention of his cricketing exploits.

“He was one of the game’s great cricketers, all-round talents. Ricky Ponting says he would pick him in any team in any format of all time.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Andrew Symonds’ wife Laura and their daughter Chloe and son Will at the service on Friday.

“So that’s a testament to the quality of cricketer he was, but we’re talking about Roy as a bloke and he was just a pure heart who found his way into trouble as well as anyone, then he was remorseful. He dusted himself off, and was so apologetic, and then he just had another go at trying to get it right.

“He was loyal beyond belief, just good fun.”

Symonds’ children, Chloe and Billy, and their mother Laura were consoled by guests, with son Billy holding his father’s Akubra hat.

The coffin was surrounded by an array of hats, a cricket bat, a crab pot and a bouquet of flowers.