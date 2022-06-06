Ben Stokes' birthday gift: Captaining England to test win over his native New Zealand

The tourists went down by five wickets to England in the first of three tests.

Ben Stokes captained England to victory over his native New Zealand a day after his 31st birthday, but his thoughts were with star batter Joe Root.

Root went past 10,000 test runs in his career when bringing up his ton and finished 115 not out as England celebrated his first test win.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images England captain Ben Stokes (L) shares a joke with man of the match Joe Root after their first test win over New Zealand at Lord's.

It was the Yorkshireman’s first test since handing the captaincy reins to Stokes, a close friend since their schoolboy representative days.

Stokes turned 31 on June 4, a day before England clinched victory on Sunday.

He must have been proud to have led his adopted nation to a first-up win over New Zealand, where he was born, in Christchurch, in 1991.

He left Wellington for Cumbria as a 12-year-old when his late father Ged Stokes, a former Kiwis prop, took up a rugby league coaching job with Workington.

Stokes now captains the England test team, who are coached by former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum.

Stu Forster/Getty Images England’s Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum (second, L) and captain Ben Stokes (C) lead the applause from the Lord’s balcony after the first test win.

The new skipper was full of praise for Root, his predecessor.

"Winning games is always special, particularly for England, and this was a great day. It was fantastic for me to see a very close friend walk off after leading the team to victory," Stokes said.

"Joe and I are very close, we're not just work colleagues. To see him walk off there, leading the team to victory, seeing the emotion of pure joy and happiness to win a game for England in his first game after stepping down as captain was amazing.

"There is never any doubt of Joe stepping up on the big occasions."

Stu Forster/Getty Images England batsman Joe Root celebrates after scoring the winning runs as Ben Foakes looks on.

Root – also 31 – scored his 26th test century and became only the second Englishman, after Sir Alastair Cook, to register 10,000 runs.

He said it was “my turn now’’ to deliver a test win after Stokes had contributed to so many during Root’s leadership tenure.

"That's a great motivator for me moving forward, with the amount of amazing things Ben did for this team under my leadership.

"It's a great opportunity for me in the next phase of my career to do that for him. I'm not sure I'll be able to do some of the things he has done but I can certainly try."

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Ben Stokes of England is distraught after being dismissed by a celebrating Kyle Jamieson on day three.

Root admitting handing over the captaincy had lifted some pressure on him.

"It had become a very unhealthy relationship to be honest, the captaincy and me," he said at the post-match press conference.

"It started to really take a bad toll on my own personal health. I couldn't leave it at the ground any more, it was coming home.

"It wasn't fair on my family, on people close to me and it wasn't fair on myself either.”