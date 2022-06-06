Brendon McCullum willing to 'have a slog' in bid to beat Black Caps, says Ben Stokes

The tourists went down by five wickets to England in the first of three tests.

England captain Ben Stokes has praised Brendon McCullum’s readiness to embrace a bold approach and believes the former Black Cap will make his players “feel 10 feet taller’’.

The England test team won their first assignment under their New Zealand-born coach and captain by beating New Zealand by five wickets at Lord’s on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Steven Paston Ben Stokes (L) and Brendon McCullum have guided England to a test cricket win over the Black Caps as captain and coach. (File photo).

England achieved victory after a 120-run unbroken sixth-wicket partnership between former captain Joe Root (115no) and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (32).

The English side began the fourth day needing 61 runs to win with five wickets in hand.

READ MORE:

* Ben Stokes' birthday gift: Captaining England to test win over his native New Zealand

* Black Caps lose first cricket test to England at Lord's by five wickets

* Expectations were higher for Black Caps in first test defeat by England



Stu Forster/Getty Images Joe Root (L) celebrates after scoring the winning runs as Ben Foakes looks on.

Root and Foakes got the job done, but Stokes later revealed McCullum – noted for his bold approach as a Black Caps batter and captain – had an aggressive tactic up his sleeve had the partnership not prevailed.

His plan was to promote bowler Stuart Broad at No 8 with a licence to have a crack at the Black Caps’ attack.

“Last night, when Foakesy went out to bat, he was going to send Broady in if we’d lost a wicket to go and have a slog just to score 30-40 runs, the game’s done,” Stokes told reporters.

“That’s the kind of stuff that we are not used to in the dressing room. Those kinds of things will do us the world of good. Just those tiny little things, the confidence, the energy that he brings about his mindset towards the game

“If Broady walked out last night, and went off and flayed 20 or 30, pretty sure, you guys [media] would have been like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’ That’s what he’s going to do.’’

Stokes said McCullum was “just going to make everyone feel 10 foot taller in any situation that we’re in and I’ve really enjoyed working with him so far.”

Meanwhile, former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports that it was “absolutely vital’' England started with a win in the “change of era’’ under McCullum and Stokes.

"For that England dressing room, with a new captain and new coach, they will have been hanging on every word, but you want to see immediate results and they've gone and won a game.

"It's only a start - let's not get too giddy about it - but it is one England needed.”

Hussain said the win was doubly important "in the context of this series too, because you'd think New Zealand will only get better throughout”.