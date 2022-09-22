Chris Cairns optimistic but faces three to five-year wait before he knows if he's cancer-free

Ex-New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns has opened up about his cancer treatment. (File photo).

Former Black Caps cricketer Chris Cairns says his chemotherapy treatment is tracking well but it will still be “three to five years’’ before he knows if he is completely clear of cancer.

The Canberra-based 52-year-old was hit with bowel cancer last February just a week after being discharged from hospital following a life-threatening aortic dissection and paraplegia,

Cairns, who also had a spinal stroke that has confined him to a wheelchair, told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast show that he was remaining positive despite his health challenges.

Former Black Caps allrounder posted in February of his recovery, with help from a robotic exoskeleton.

"I've got about six weeks to go on a six-month course of chemotherapy,’’ Cairns said.

They were initially looking at intravenous but one of the side effects was of that is a loss of feeling in the legs. They didn't want to go near that so I'm on a medicated tablet form of chemo.

“I must say I've never felt so listless and so unmotivated off the back of that but it's doing what it's meant to be doing.’’

Cairns said “everything is tracking as it should be’’, but he was mindful that “we won't know subsequently until three to five years with regards to if it's left the body completely”.

He said he had great family support and was “trying to be as positive as you can be’’, but he admitted “you have dark days ...where it gets the better of you’’.

But the father of five is counting his blessings.

"The fact I can get up every morning and see my kids grow and cling onto those types of things…I'm a lucky man."

Cairns has linked up with the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to grow public awareness of the rare condition.

Ritter was a famous American actor who died, aged 54, in 2003 after an aortic dissection.

The foundation was formed by Ritter’s widow Amy Yasbeck.

Cairns wants the New Zealand public and health professionals to be aware of the risk of aortic dissection.

“ We're aware of our heart health but our aortic health is a very different catalyst,’’ he told Newstalk ZB.

"If they go misdiagnosed they can go catastrophic so from a health professional point of view and a community point of view it's really about making people aware.”

He said hypertension could be a contributor to aortic problems, “so if you do suffer from high blood pressure, aortic health is something to be conscious of with your GP or be aware that this is something that could occur”