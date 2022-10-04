'I heard my leg snap': Jonny Bairstow reveals full details of freak injury

Jonny Bairstow of England, pictured during an Ashes test at Lord’s, has revealed the pain of snapping his leg on a golf course.

Jonny Bairstow has revealed the full details of the freak injury to his leg and ankle that could keep him out of action until next spring.

Bairstow will miss the test series in Pakistan that follows the T20 World Cup and possibly the two test matches in New Zealand in February as well after suffering multiple fractures to his left fibula and a dislocated ankle, causing damage to the syndesmosis and lateral ligaments.

He suffered the injury when he slipped on a golf course on September 2. It prevented him from playing in the final match of the three-test series at home to South Africa and brought his prolific summer to a premature end.

"I yelped," he told The Daily Telegraph. "Uncontrollable screams, the sort you hear on a rugby field. The adrenaline kicked in and I knew I needed an ambulance."

The injuries occurred in the most innocuous of circumstances as he was playing a round of golf at Pannal, near Harrogate.

"There's a fairly steep slope that goes down to the next tee box," he said. "We were playing early morning; whether the course had been watered or it was dew, it was slippy.

"I tried to regain my balance, [but] my left ankle turned right, dislocated and my weight went through my left lower leg. I heard it snap straight away. I took a couple of steps down then slipped. By the time I crumpled into a heap, I was three-quarters of the way down. It's all a blur, it happened so quickly."

Bairstow starred in England's test renaissance under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes this summer, making four centuries.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Jonny Bairstow plays through the offside against South Africa.

He has hit six test hundreds in 2022 to double his overall tally.But the injury ruled him out of the T20 World Cup and will mean he misses the three-test series in Pakistan in December and possibly two Tests in New Zealand in February.

After his injury, Bairstow, 33, had surgery in London, including the insertion of a five-inch metal plate. "Everything should heal, but it will take time," he said. "I have been quite upbeat for the last month. Because it is such a freakish thing, it's difficult to get angry about."

Bairstow again scotched claims that his accident was a result of a £10,000 golfing bet and some rough-and-tumble with Stokes, England's Test captain, as a rogue voice note sparked widespread rumours.

"I hadn't seen Stokesy since the previous test match and no Yorkshireman has ever played for ten grand," Bairstow said. "Fair play to the lad [who created the voice note], he's got a good imagination."

