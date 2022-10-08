Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell head Black Caps with most to gain in T20 tri-series

Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of Martin Guptill during the second ODI in Cairns.

Black Caps v Pakistan, T20 tri-series

Where: Hagley Oval, Christchurch. When: Saturday 7pm

Coverage: Live on Spark Sport. Live updates on Stuff.

Deliver with the bat in the T20 tri-series and Finn Allen could ramp the pressure on Martin Guptill for a World Cup opening spot.

The Black Caps warm up for the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting against the hosts on October 22, with a tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval over the next week.

New Zealand begin against Pakistan on Saturday before playing Bangladesh on Sunday, followed by another match against each side next week prior to Friday’s final.

Coach Gary Stead will have most of his first-choice XI for the World Cup pencilled in, but the second opening berth alongside wicketkeeper Devon Conway is possibly open for debate.

Guptill is the leading T20I run scorer in New Zealand history with 3497 at 31.79 and a strike rate of 135 from 121 matches, but Allen’s stock is on the rise.

The Black Caps are a loyal bunch when it comes to team selection and it would take a miserable T20 tri-series from Guptill for Allen to overtaken him in the top XI for the World Cup.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Martin Guptill will be hungry for runs at the top of the order during the T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Guptill will be desperate to fire with the bat in Christchurch with his last T20I half-century coming nine innings ago in November last year against India in Kolkata.

He did post 40 and 45 against Scotland and the Netherlands respectively on the tour of Europe in July-August, but disappointed against the West Indies last month.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Finn Allen has made a pleasing start to his Black Caps’ white ball career and is pushing for a T20 opening spot.

The 36-year-old, who might be looking at next year’s ODI World Cup in India as his international swansong, got starts against the West Indies, contributing 16, 20, and 15, but couldn’t kick on.

When Guptill is dialled in with the bat, he is among the cleanest strikers in world cricket – as he showcased against Australia in February last year, blasting 97 from 50 balls in Dunedin.

Allen is knocking hard on the selection door and didn’t hurt his chances, belting 101 from 56 balls in a T20 against Scotland in July.

Ben Whitley/Photosport Michael Bracewell has made every post a winner since debuting for the Black Caps in March and can contribute in all three facets.

He didn’t feature in the recent T20s against the West Indies, but showed his quality in the ODIs, scoring 96 in the second match of the series.

Stead’s top XI for the World Cup might read: Guptill, Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

Mitchell’s place at the tournament is now in major doubt after fracturing the metacarpal (pinkie finger) on his right hand at training on Friday.

Michael Bracewell has had the golden touch since debuting in a T20 against the Netherlands in March, going on to represent New Zealand in the other two formats.

He can make an impact in all three facets of the game with his outstanding fielding and offspin, taking a hat-trick against Ireland in a T20 in July.

Squeezing Bracewell into the first-choice XI is tricky, but if legspinner Sodhi was to struggle during the World Cup, he’d be a handy replacement and offer extra hitting.

Stead indicated they would mix and match their squad in the T20 tri-series and said it was a fine balance between trying to get players into form, but managing workloads.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Ish Sodhi will be New Zealand’s main spinner for the first two matches of the T20 tri-series with Mitchell Santner on paternity leave.

“We will select what we think is the right side, but be prepared to make changes to make sure we’re ready for the 22nd of October [World Cup opener].

“These are played as full internationals. Any series we go into we’re trying to win, we’re trying to put our best foot forward, but also looking at that big picture, the World Cup is just around the corner and it’s exciting.”

The inclusion of quick Adam Milne, who has recovered from an Achilles injury, which kept him out of the ODI series against Australia, is a boost and gives the Black Caps another speedster alongside Ferguson.

Stead had been impressed with what he had seen from Milne in the indoor facility at Lincoln ahead of the tri-series, but it was unlikely he would play every match in Christchurch.

“He looked really good. Pleased with what we’re seeing there. He’s coming off a reasonably extensive injury break as well. Just managing him and making sure he’s right will be the most important thing for us in these next four games.”

Ferguson might not play any part in the tri-series while he deals with a minor abdominal injury. The Black Caps could play it safe and bring him back for the World Cup warm-up matches in Brisbane against South Africa and India.

Santner will rejoin the squad on Sunday after becoming a first-time father last week and is expected to be available for the third match against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Blair Tickner has been added to the squad in Santner’s absence.

AT A GLANCE

Black Caps squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner.

T20 tri-series schedule (all at Hagley Oval, Christchurch):

Saturday 7pm: New Zealand v Pakistan

Sunday 7pm: New Zealand v Bangladesh

Tuesday 3pm: New Zealand v Pakistan

Wednesday 3pm: New Zealand v Bangladesh

Thursday 3pm: Pakistan v Bangladesh

Friday 3pm: Final