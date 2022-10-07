Mohammad Rizwan stars as Pakistan open T20 tri-series with win over Bangladesh

World's top T20 ranked batter shows his class with bat for Pakistan in tri-series opener.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Pakistan 167-5 from 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78no from 50 balls, Shan Masood 31 from 22 balls; Taskin Ahmed 2-25 from four overs) beat Bangladesh 146-8 from 20 overs (Yasir Ali 42no from 21 balls, Litton Das 35 from 26 balls; Mohammad Wasim 3-24 from four overs, Mohammad Nawaz 2-25 from four overs) by 21 runs.

He’s the top ranked batter in men's Twenty20 cricket and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan showed why in the tri-series opener.

A day after snow blanketed Christchurch's Hagley Oval, Rizwan starred in the afternoon sun against Bangladesh in the earliest start to a Kiwi home summer of cricket.

Opener Rizwan, ranked first in the ICC men's T20 batting rankings, struck an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan made a winning start, beating Bangladesh by 21 runs on Friday.

The T20 tri-series is the last hit-out for the Black Caps, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting on October 16.

READ MORE:

* Cricket in the snow? The bizarre opening to the Black Caps' earliest home international season

* Christchurch ready to host start of Black Caps summer of cricket

* West Indies' Kyle Mayers hits sensational six in Twenty20 versus Australia



Joe Allison/Getty Images Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan struck 78 not out in his side's T20 win over Bangladesh.

New Zealand play Rizwan and Pakistan on Saturday at Hagley Oval (7pm start) before facing Bangladesh 24 hours later on Sunday. The sides all meet each other again next week, culminating in Friday's final.

Rizwan carried his bat for Pakistan after they were sent in, anchoring their total of 167-5, hitting 78 not out from 50 balls.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Pakistan celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh opener Sabbir Rahman in Friday's T20 match in Christchurch.

Bangladesh were in the contest at 84-2 after 12 overs, needing 84 from 48 balls, but wickets in back to back balls from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz put Pakistan in the driver's seat.

The 30-year-old Rizwan is no stranger to scoring T20 runs in New Zealand, notching a crucial 89 in his last appearance in December 2020 in Napier – a match Pakistan won by four wickets.

Rizwan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, ranked third in T20 batting, struggled to stay on their feet opening the innings, both slipping while turning for runs – making the mistake of wearing half spikes rather than full ones.

The duo have built a formidable T20 opening combination for Pakistan and got them off to another safe start on Friday, combining for a 52-run partnership.

Last month, Babar and Rizwan became the first batting pair in T20Is to amass 1800 runs as batting partners. They surpassed India’s Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who had scored 1743 runs in 52 innings together.

Rizwan and Babar average an impressive 53.24 as a T20 opening pair and hold the Pakistan record with five 150-plus T20 partnerships. That includes a 203-run unbeaten stand against England in Karachi in September when they chased down 200 to win by 10 wickets.