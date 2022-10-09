Black Caps lose another quick bowler to injury in tri-series win over Bangladesh

Black Caps quick Adam Milne bowled two overs against Bangladesh before leaving the field with an abdominal injury.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Bangladesh 137-8 from 20 overs (Nazmul Hossain Shanto 33 off 29 balls; Michael Bracewell 2-14 from four overs, Trent Boult 2-25 from four overs, Ish Sodhi 2-31 from four overs) lost to New Zealand 142-2 from 17.5 overs (Devon Conway 70no off 51 balls, Kane Williamson 30 off 29 balls) by eight wickets.

Another injury to Adam Milne has soured the Black Caps’ win over Bangladesh in the T20 tri-series.

New Zealand bounced back from a sluggish six wicket loss to Pakistan in their tri-series opener, 24 hours earlier, beating Bangladesh by eight wickets at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

The victory could come at a cost with New Zealand losing another quick to an abdominal injury, two weeks out from the start of the T20 World Cup. Lockie Ferguson is already sidelined by a similar issue, which has kept him out of the tri-series thus far.

Milne left the field as a precaution after experiencing stiffness in his lower abdominal area. He had got through two overs, going wicketless for 12 runs.

READ MORE:

* No prizes for guessing problem areas as Black Caps look to bounce back

* Pakistan captain Babar Azam punishes Black Caps fielding blunder

* Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell head Black Caps with most to gain in T20 tri-series



The Black Caps will hope Milne’s injury isn’t serious with allrounder Daryl Mitchell in major doubt for the T20 World Cup after fracturing his pinkie finger at training on Friday.

Milne was returning to the New Zealand side after an Achilles injury kept him out of the ODI series against Australia, suffered on the team’s white ball tour of Europe in July.

John Davidson/Photosport Black Caps legspinner Ish Sodhi celebrates bringing up his 100th T20I wicket against Bangladesh.

It was a record-breaking night for legspinner Ish Sodhi, who became the second Black Cap, after Tim Southee, and just the fifth men’s international cricketer to capture 100 T20I wickets.

Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson anchored New Zealand’s pursuit of 138, adding 85 from 66 balls for the second wicket.

Conway brought up his fifth T20I half-century in his 25th match and was there at the end, finishing unbeaten on 70 as New Zealand won with 13 balls to spare.

After being sent in, Bangladesh stuttered through to 137-8 – which looked short of the 160-170 par score they would have been targeting.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Devon Conway brought up his fifth T20I half-century for New Zealand on Sunday against Bangladesh.

Spinners Michael Bracewell and Sodhi were instrumental in denting Bangladesh’s progress with the bat, combining for 3-45 from their eight overs. Senior pace bowlers Trent Boult and Southee also caused damage, both taking two wickets late.

At the midway stage of their run chase, New Zealand were well-placed at 70-1, needing a further 68, with Conway and Williamson set at the crease.

Bangladesh lost wickets regularly after a promising second wicket stand between Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das, who added 41.

A night after fielding hurt them against Pakistan, the Black Caps again weren’t at their best.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Michael Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Yasir Ali on Sunday at Hagley Oval.

Bangladesh capitalised from New Zealand’s poor fielding, making a decent start with the bat.

Their top order adopted an aggressive mindset and took it to the Black Caps’ pace bowlers, getting through to 53-1 off seven overs.

Shanto was impressive, frustrating the bowlers and ticking over the scoring.

After a promising start, Bangladesh crumbled, struggling against the New Zealand spinners.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Bangladesh’s Litton Das bats against the Black Caps on Sunday in Christchurch.

Bracewell and Sodhi created an immediate impact, both striking in their first overs – removing Das and Shanto.

Offspinner Bracewell, who has enjoyed a golden start to his international career since debuting against the Netherlands in March, was superb taking 2-14 from his four overs.

Sodhi became the second Black Cap to achieve 100 T20I wickets and just the fifth in world cricket when Shanto, who had looked good getting through to 33, miscued it to Mark Chapman in the deep.

New Zealand’s fielding was again disappointing – a night after they were well below their best against Pakistan.

Jimmy Neesham, playing in his 50th T20I handed Das a life on zero, spilling the catch at backward point, while he dived to complete it. Das went on to score 15 before he chipped one back to Bracewell off his own bowling.

Milne shelled another goober in the deep, putting down Afif Hossain, which should have been easily swallowed.

Sodhi struck next ball, removing Mosaddek Hossain, but the Black Caps’ shoddy fielding this close to the T20 World Cup will concern coach Gary Stead.

There was another chance in the second over, but Bracewell couldn’t pick up the ball at cover, starring into the sun. Opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz only lasted a further two deliveries before Southee dismissed him.

The big moment

Bangladesh were in a solid position at 53-1 after seven overs, but wickets in back-to-back overs from Bracewell and Sodhi was a big blow. The wickets tumbled from there with the Tigers slumping to 70-4 through 12.

Best with bat

Conway picked up where he left off against Pakistan on Saturday, top-scoring with 36, anchoring the run chase. It was another trademark Conway knock, working the ball around for runs, but showing his power hitting side when it was there to be struck.

Best with ball

Bracewell and Sodhi were excellent in the middle stages, tying up the scoring for Bangladesh and picking up wickets, which stunted their batting progress.

The big picture

After a stinker against Pakistan in their opener, the Black Caps badly needed to bounce back to keep their tri-series final hopes alive. They get another crack at Pakistan on Tuesday at Hagley, where we’ll find out just how much they have improved.