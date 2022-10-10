Australian batter Matthew Wade escapes obstruction dismissal

England decide not to push the issue with Matthew Wade in Perth.

Australian batsman Matthew Wade escaped a controversial dismissal for obstruction as England took a diplomatic approach to their Twenty20 cricket stay in Australia.

England decided they didn’t need the baggage as they secured a tense eight-run victory over Australia in Perth in a T20 World Cup warm-up match on Sunday.

Coming in with four overs left, Wade found Australia requiring 51 from the final 30 balls.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Matthew Wade was eventually dismissed late in Australia’s unsuccessful run chase against England.

Off the third ball of the 17th over, Wade was struck on the helmet by a Mark Wood bouncer via a deflection off his outside edge. As the ball skied, Wood and Jos Buttler sprinted towards it, but neither could get there in time.

Wood wasn’t helped by Wade who left his crease in search of a possible quick single. On returning, he blocked Wood’s path to the ball with his left arm.

After some discussion between the players and umpires, Wade was allowed to resume his innings.

England winning took the sting out of any controversy.

“I was looking at the ball the whole time, so I wasn't sure what happened,'' England captain Jos Buttler said.

“They (the umpires) asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia, so it would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip.''

James Worsfold/Getty Images It was an unhappy end for Matthew Wade and Australia against England in Perth.

Wood had 3-34 and Sam Curran 2-35 as England's fast bowlers performed well in the final overs.

Wade was eventually out for 21 off 15 balls and Aussie's hopes were extinguished.

“It was a great game of cricket and we are delighted to get over the line,” Buttler said.

“Australia played really well, put us under pressure. We were favorites for large parts of the chase. We needed to take wickets and that's what we did.''

Alex Hales appeared to seal his place in England's World Cup team after starring in the victory.

With Buttler returning to the side after a calf injury, Hales was preferred to Phil Salt as the England white-ball captain's opening partner for the first of three warm-ups against the Australians.

Hales underpinned England's 208-6 with 84 off 51 balls, sharing a 132-run stand in 11.2 overs with Buttler (68 off 32 balls).

James Worsfold/Getty Images Alex Hales might have done enough for an opening batting role in the T20 World Cup.

Australia needed to achieve a record T20 run chase by any team against the English and was on course to do it, getting to 158-3 midway through the 15th over only for Marcus Stoinis (35) and Tim David (0) to fall in the space of four balls from Mark Wood.

Then Wood, off the final ball of his allocated four overs, snagged David Warner for a team-high 73 as the opener holed out to Hales in the deep.

The match was in the balance but England took three wickets in the last eight balls of the chase to get home in Perth, with Australia finishing on 200-9.

After the match, Buttler confirmed Hales, who has recently returned to the fold after more than three years in the international wilderness following a recreational drugs test failure, is set to open again when England returns to Perth in two weeks for its World Cup opener against Afghanistan.

“Things change quickly in sport, but he's got the first crack at it, at the minute,'' said Buttler, who revealed Hales was selected because of his pedigree in Australia's Big Bash League.

“It was a really tough call - we spent a lot of time debating it and thinking about it, and it was only really Alex's record in Australia that got him ahead. He's settled back in really well, and he played fantastically well here. He's a really destructive player, he accesses all areas of the ground, and he's intimidating to bowl at, so it was great to watch at the other end.''

Ben Stokes, who scored 9, returned to England's T20 team for the first time since July 2021 while Buttler played for the first time since injuring his calf in August.