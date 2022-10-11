Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell lead Black Caps to convincing T20 win over Pakistan

Spinners and power hitters ensure a comfortable victory for the hosts over Pakistan in Christchurch.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Pakistan 130-7 from 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 27 from 27 balls, Asif Ali 25no from 20 balls; Michael Bracewell 2-11 from four overs, Mitchell Santner 2-27 from four overs, Tim Southee 2-31 from four overs) lost to New Zealand 131-1 from 16.1 overs (Finn Allen 62 from 42 balls, Devon Conway 49no from 46 balls) by nine wickets.

Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen have all but locked up their spots in the Black Caps’ first-choice XI for the Twenty20 World Cup.

The duo, who had plenty to prove in the T20 tri-series, turned in starring roles on Tuesday as New Zealand thumped Pakistan by nine wickets with 23 balls remaining.

Set 131 to win at an asking rate of 6.55, Allen and Devon Conway got New Zealand off to a safe start, going 57-0 in the six-over power play, to take control of the match.

Allen, in just his 16th T20I, brought up his second half-century in style – clubbing Iftikhar Ahmed for six over deep midwicket. His rise signals bad news for veteran Martin Guptill for the World Cup with Guptill not having featured in this tri-series.

Allen departed for 62 from 42 balls with the finish line in sight, hitting six sixes and a four.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell celebrate the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan.

After starting the tri-series with a sluggish six wicket loss to Pakistan on Saturday, the Black Caps have won back-to-back games, all but setting up a final with Pakistan on Friday.

With a huge opportunity to stake a claim for the World Cup in this tri-series, Bracewell has well and truly delivered.

Fresh off miserly figures of 2-14 in New Zealand's win over Bangladesh on Sunday, he again made an impact.

Becoming something of a golden-arm with the ball, combined with his batting talent and outstanding fielding, Bracewell is making a compelling case for New Zealand’s first-choice XI at the World Cup, which starts on October 22 against Australia.

Playing on the same wicket for the fourth time in this series, New Zealand went in with three frontline spinners (Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi).

Joe Allison/Getty Images Finn Allen of New Zealand raises his bat after scoring a half-century during game four in Christchurch.

Bracewell picked up where he left off against Bangladesh, snaring 2-11 from his four overs – including the crunch wickets of Pakistan openers, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan made a promising start through their excellent opening duo on a difficult batting wicket.

They punished some loose bowling from Tim Southee and the spinners in the early overs with New Zealand slow to get into their rhythm.

Bracewell, as he so often has in his fledgling international career, was the one to make something happen.

He produced the key breakthrough, attracting a mistake from Rizwan, which was well held by Jimmy Neesham moving backwards at mid-on, looking directly into the sun.

New dad Santner was returning to the side after he and fiancée Caitlin welcomed daughter Izzy into the world in late September.

Santner, who missed the first two matches of the series, was a little rusty to open his spell. He then struck in back-to-back overs, removing Shan Masood and Shadab Khan, both caught in the deep, to put New Zealand on top.

Bracewell worked his magic again, picking up the dangerous Babar with a slower delivery, which he tickled through to Conway.

Pakistan slumped to 77-5 when Haider Ali went in the 14th over with the first five wickets all falling to spin – a first in a T20I in New Zealand.

Sodhi should have had Ali earlier, but he survived thanks to a Decision Review System (DRS) blunder. It appeared he had edged to Conway down the leg side, with ‘ultra-edge’ technology clearly showing a spike – indicating a noise and suggesting there was an edge.

New Zealand bowled just seven overs of pace through Southee and Blair Tickner with Kane Williamson predominantly using his spinners, including part-timer, offspinner Glenn Phillips, who bowled an over.

Iftikhar and Asif Ali provided some late inning fireworks for Pakistan, teaming up for a 51-run stand to try and push them to a defendable score.

Southee dismissed Iftikhar and Mohammad Nawaz in back-to-back balls in the final over with Mohammad Wasim keeping out the hat-trick ball.

The big moment

Bracewell’s second wicket to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar was a turning point. With the outstanding Babar at the crease, bowling sides always feel uncomfortable. It was a smart piece of bowling from Bracewell, lowering his pace from the previous ball, and it left Pakistan 65-4 with plenty to do.

Best with bat

Allen showed his explosive hitting qualities, smacking the Pakistan bowlers about Hagley Oval and putting on a treat for the crowd. It sure seems he’s overtaken Guptill, who hasn’t played in this series, for the opening role for the World Cup, alongside Conway.

Best with ball

The New Zealand spinners were tough to score off, but Bracewell was the best of the bunch. He conceded just 11 runs from his four overs, which included 16 dot balls, and removed Pakistan’s two best batters.

The big picture

This was New Zealand’s most polished performance of the tri-series with both bat and ball and exactly what coach Gary Stead would have asked for. It all but books their spot in Friday's final with their last round play game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.