Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell the best Black Caps in T20 tri-series

OPINION: The Black Caps came up short in Friday’s T20 tri-series final against Pakistan in their last hit-out before the World Cup.

Several players pushed their case for first-choice selection in Australia, but other big names failed to fire consistently across the series.

Here’s how the New Zealand players rated:

Finn Allen: 7

Stats: 135 runs from 5 inns at 27. HS: 62

Preferred over veteran Martin Guptill opening in this series, Allen had his moments. He’s not going to come off every time, but showed his aggressive style, smacking 62 from 42 balls against Pakistan, and 32 from 19 against Bangladesh. His job is to get New Zealand off to a fast start in the power play and and he showed his destructive touch at Hagley.

Devon Conway: 9

Stats: 233 runs from 5 inns at 77.66. HS: 70no

What else is there to say. Conway was brilliant again, scoring two half-centuries and an unbeaten 49 against Pakistan. He produced a mix of power hitting with some finesse, and bowling attacks had few answers to him. Will be pivotal to New Zealand’s World Cup hopes in Australia.

Kane Williamson: 7

Stats: 129 runs from 4 inns at 43. HS: 59

Is Captain Kane finally back with the bat? Delivered a confidence-boosting knock in the final, notching 59 – his first international half-century in nearly a year. He look accomplished at the crease, timing the ball like the Williamson of old, which bodes well for the World Cup.

Glenn Phillips: 7

Stats: 130 runs from 4 inns at 43.33. HS: 60

Phillips has made the No 4 spot his own and showed how valuable he is to the side with his eye-catching 60 against Bangladesh from just 24 balls. Can quickly take a match away from the opposition in an over or two with his powerful hitting. Usually such an excellent fielder, Phillips shelled several catches in the series, with New Zealand poor in the field overall.

Mark Chapman: 6

Stats: 59 runs from 3 inns at 19.66. HS: 32

Got a big opportunity at five with Daryl Mitchell out of the series with a fractured finger. Had two quickfire cameos with the bat against the Pakistan and showed his big hitting ability. Likely to lose his spot to Mitchell at the World Cup, if he’s over his injury and cleared to play.

Jimmy Neesham: 5

Stats: 28 runs from 3 inns at 14. HS: 17; 4 overs, 0-34.

It was a quiet series for Neesham, only bowling four overs across the five matches (economy rate of 8.50) and not really being needed with the bat. He’ll have a larger role to play in Australia and will need to stand up with bat and ball on wickets which should suit him.

Michael Bracewell: 8

Stats: 8-84 from 17 overs at 10.50

No Black Cap enhanced their World Cup stock more than Bracewell. He likely locked down a spot in the first-choice XI for the World Cup with a player of the series showing, where he was superb with his offspin. Bracewell, known more for his batting, continues to impress with the ball. He was difficult to score off, conceding 4.94 runs an over and had the golden touch, picking up important wickets at crunch times.

Ish Sodhi: 5

Stats: 4-176 from 18.2 overs at 44

Sodhi had a rough end to the series, being smashed for 25 runs off his last over against Pakistan in the final, which was the turning point in the match. Wasn’t quite at his best in this series, being taken to several times and dishing up loose deliveries. Became the second Black Cap to join the T20I 100 wicket club in the series, alongside Tim Southee.

Tim Southee: 7

Stats: 8-158 from 20 overs at 19.75

Played all five matches and gave a decent account of himself, snaring eight wickets. Was able to pick up wickets at the top, capturing two in a match on three occasions during the series. The pick of the New Zealand seamers with Adam Milne only bowling six overs.

Trent Boult: 5

Stats: 3-97 from 16 overs at 32.33

Boult disappointed in the tri-series and was down on his usual bowling speed at times. Hopefully he will be better for the hit-out come the World Cup, where he’ll need to set the tone with the ball and nab early wickets.

Blair Tickner: 5

Stats: 3-102 from 10.3 overs at 34

With Lockie Ferguson missing the series through injury and Milne being managed, Ticker, who isn’t in the World Cup squad, played three matches, including the final. Such a reliable performer for the Central Stags at domestic level, he hasn’t been able to have the same impact internationally. Picked up three wickets, but was often too expensive.

Adam Milne: 6

Stats: 3-36 from 6 overs at 12

There were some nervous looks when Milne left the field after two overs early in the tri-series with an abdominal injury. It was just precautionary and he returned in style, shining against Bangladesh with 3-24, the best he has looked in a while. If speedsters Ferguson and Milne can team up with the ball in Australia, they could ask some real questions.

Mitchell Santner: 6

Stats: 2-27 from 4 overs at 13.50

Only featured in one match aftter missing the start of the series due to paternity leave. Was then rested with a minor knee niggle. Santner has been among New Zealand's finest with the ball in T20Is in recent years and he’ll be crucial to their hopes of going deep in the World Cup.

Martin Guptill: 6

Stats: 34 from 1 inn at 34

Is this the end of the road for Guptill? Allen looks to have won the opening job alongside Conway with Guptill featuring just once in the tri-series at No 3. A handy batting cover to have in the squad should injury strike. It wouldn’t come as a shock if next year’s ODI World Cup in India is his final bow for the Black Caps.