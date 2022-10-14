Batting fireworks propel Pakistan to T20 tri-series title over Black Caps

Captain Babar Azam’s side chase down 164 to win the decider at Hagley Oval.

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: New Zealand 163-7 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 59 from 38 balls, Glenn Phillips 29 from 22 balls; Haris Rauf 2-22, Naseem Shah 2-38) lost to Pakistan 168-5 in 19.3 overs (Mohammad Nawaz 38no from 22 balls, Mohammad Rizwan 34 from 29 balls, Haider Ali 31 from 15 balls; Michael Bracewell 2-14) by five wickets.

Toss: Pakistan, who decided to bowl.

Kane Williamson’s first international half-century in almost a year went in vain as Pakistan triumphed in the Twenty20 tri-series final.

Batting cameos from Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz lifted Pakistan to a five wicket win in Friday’s decider at Hagley Oval.

Haider was terrific, smashing Ish Sodhi for three sixes off his final over, which leaked 25 runs, a critical moment in the match.

Nawaz continued the big hitting after Haider departed, finishing unbeaten on 38 from 22 balls as Pakistan won with three balls left.

Despite the result, Williamson’s return to form a week out from the T20 World Cup is a hugely encouraging sign.

It was some captain’s knock from Williamson, whose last half-century for New Zealand in any format came 335 days ago in last year’s T20 World Cup final against Australia in Dubai.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz belts a six in Friday’s T20 final at Hagley Oval.

With New Zealand’s T20 World Cup opener looming in eight days’ time against Australia at the SCG, Williamson’s classy innings was a welcome sight for Kiwi cricket fans.

Williamson showed positive intent from the start, hitting fours off his first two deliveries from Haris Rauf.

He looked confident at the crease, beautifully driving the ball through midwicket and the covers for boundaries, looking like the Williamson of old.

New Zealand would have been disappointed at the halfway mark, restricted to 163-7 from their 20 overs. They had been well set at 130-3 with five overs left, but Pakistan finished strongly with the ball, led by the impressive Haris, limiting the scoring.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson was impressive with the bat, scoring 59.

Pakistan started safely through their outstanding opening combination of Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam.

Offspinner Michael Bracewell, as he has throughout this series, gained the crucial breakthrough. He enticed a mistake from Babar, who skyed a high one to Williamson at midwicket – breaking the promising 29-run stand.

Bracewell again made something happen after he was brought back into the attack in the 11th over, removing Shan Masood. That left Pakistan 64-2, requiring a further 98 runs.

For the third match in a row in this series, Bracewell was masterful with the ball, capturing 2-14 from his four overs.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mohammad Nawaz stands and delivers during his match-winning knock in Friday's T20 tri-series final.

Sodhi struck in the next over, trapping Rizwan, the top men's T20 batter in the world, in front of his stumps to put New Zealand in a strong position.

After being sent in, New Zealand made a flying start with Finn Allen blazing three boundaries in Naseem Shah’s first five balls. Allen then perished off the final ball of the opening over, caught at cover.

Devon Conway, who has scored runs for fun in this T20I series, looked good getting to 14.

Two quick wickets boosted Pakistan, who were able to slow the scoring in the middle overs after New Zealand were well-placed at 51-2 following the power play (first six overs).

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kane Williamson takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Babar Azam in Friday’s T20 tri-series final.

Pakistan made the crucial breakthrough with Conway chopping onto middle stump from Haris’ bowling, leaving New Zealand 47-2 in the sixth over.

Haris was elated to send Conway on his way, punching the air and roaring with delight.

Glenn Phillips picked up where he left off on Wednesday against Bangladesh, where he blasted 60 from 24 balls, going after the Pakistan bowlers.

Phillips hit 29 from 22, but holed out to long on just after he and Williamson had teamed up for a 50-run partnership.

Williamson had a life on 45 when Pakistan captain Babar dropped him at cover off Mohammad Nawaz with Babar mistiming his jump.

Pakistan were immediately ruing Babar’s mistake with Williamson bringing up his 15th T20I half-century in style, smacking Mohammad Wasim over deep point for six.

Williamson finally departed in the 16th over for 59, well caught in the deep by Shan Masood as he tried to accelerate the scoring.

Late cameos from Mark Chapman (25 off 19) and Jimmy Neesham (17 off 10) got New Zealand through to 163-7 – short of the 180-plus score it looked like they might get at the halfway stage of the innings.

That wasn’t enough though with Haider and Nawaz’s stellar knocks powering Pakistan to the title.

The big moment

Look no further than Sodhi’s last over. Haider Ali and Nawaz whacked 25 from the 15th over, which featured three sixes from Haider as Pakistan put themselves in a dominant position.

Best with bat

Stand up Nawaz. Williamson’s innings was something to behold, but Nawaz was the match-winner for Pakistan, leading them to victory with an unbeaten 38 from 22 balls, which included two fours and three sixes.

Best with ball

Haris was outstanding for Pakistan, picking up two wickets and conceding just 22 runs from his four overs. He stemmed New Zealand’s progress late in the innings and stopped them threatening 180.

The big picture

New Zealand will be disappointed they couldn’t deliver in the final and secure the title, but the World Cup is the bigger focus. With quick Lockie Ferguson, who didn’t feature in this series with an abdominal injury, to come back into the mix, New Zealand will be tough in Australia. The catching was poor across the series from the Black Caps and must quickly improve.