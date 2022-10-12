Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater back in rehab, Sydney court told

Former test cricketer Michael Slater has returned to rehab, a Sydney court has heard.

The 52-year-old is charged with two counts of assault of a 36-year-old man at Northern Beaches Hospital earlier this year.

He is also facing one count of intimidating Nicholas O’Neill, court documents show.

“The accused did attempt to intimidate the victim with the intention of causing the victim to fear physical or mental harm,” court documents obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age shows.

Slater has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ MORE:

* Former Aussie cricket star Michael Slater accused of assaulting woman hours before charges dismissed

* Michael Slater will plead guilty to domestic violence charges if mental health application fails

* Michael Slater granted bail, court hears he sent 66 texts and made 18 calls to ex-girlfriend who had restraining order



The former Australian opening batsman found himself in hospital in July this year after police attended his harbour front Manly apartment as a concern for welfare check on July 14; he was hospitalised and remained at the facility until July 18, when he allegedly assaulted the man.

He did not appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday, when the matter was adjourned to next week to be heard alongside a suite of other allegations including breaching an apprehended violence order, using a carriage service to harass and common assault.

Slater previously spent 108 days in a mental health facility following a “relapse” into alcoholism, a Sydney court heard last year.

Last year, Slater was reportedly sacked by Channel Seven as a cricket commentator after he branded as a “disgrace” the former government’s blocking of Australian citizens from returning home from India.

“If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL [Indian Premier League] but I now have government neglect,” Slater tweeted in May 2021.

Slater had been in India commentating on the Indian Premier League, but flew to the Maldives while he waited to return to Australia.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison later called the remarks “absurd”.