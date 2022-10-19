Black Caps Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra hit first Plunket Shield centuries of season

It hasn’t taken long for Black Caps test players Tom Blundell and Rachin Ravindra to find form in the Plunket Shield.

The Wellington duo posted the first centuries of the Shield season on Wednesday, putting the Firebirds in a strong position against Northern at the Basin Reserve.

Wellington were dismissed for 370, in reply to Northern’s 225, giving them a first innings lead of 145 runs. At stumps on day two, Northern were 10-0 in their second innings.

Opener Ravindra fell late in the day for 126 – bringing up his fifth first-class century and third Shield ton for Wellington.

It was a patient display from Ravindra, who batted just over seven hours and faced 253 deliveries.

An opening round century is an encouraging sight with the talented 22-year-old left off New Zealand Cricket’s annual contract list in May. He has played three tests for New Zealand – the last coming in January’s upset loss to Bangladesh in Tauranga.

Marty Melville/Photosport Wellington's Rachin Ravindra scored 126 in their Plunket Shield match against Northern.

Test wicketkeeper Blundell, who is captaining Wellington with Michael Bracewell on Black Caps’ T20 World Cup duty, struck 102 from 103 balls, hitting 14 fours and a six.

Blundell and Ravindra teamed up for a 132-run fifth wicket stand, putting Wellington on top after they were 153-4.

Meanwhile, Black Caps test opener Tom Latham was also in the runs for Canterbury against Central at Nelson’s Saxton Oval.

Marty Melville/Photosport Wellington captain Tom Blundell hit a century in the opening round of the Plunket Shield against Northern.

Latham finished day two unbeaten on 52 with captain Cole McConchie there with him on 48 not out. Canterbury were 103-2 in their first innings, in reply to Central’s 302.

Otago hold the upper hand against Auckland at Eden Park outer oval.

The Volts lead by 213 runs with seven wickets remaining in their second dig.

Auckland were rolled for 139 in response to Otago’s first innings total of 261 with Jacob Duffy (5-27) and Travis Muller (4-41) combining for nine wickets.

Otago were 91-3 in their second innings at stumps.