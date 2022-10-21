Wellington Firebirds come out on top in Plunket Shield cliffhanger by one wicket

In a heartbreaker for Northern, Wellington has won in the opening round of the Plunket Shield with the No.11 hitting the winning runs.

It’s early in the Plunket Shield season to be chomping the fingernails back but the Wellington Firebirds at least have a win to show for it.

In a red ball cliffhanger where the pendulum swung backward and forwards on the afternoon of day four, Northern Districts Men have come up short, by the barest of margins, with Wellington holding on for a tense one wicket win at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Black Cap Tom Blundell doing the bulk of the heavy lifting with 68 – backing up his first innings' century – before the bowlers finished off the job under a world of pressure and the heated stare of Neil Wagner.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Wellington Firebirds have made a dramatic and winning start to the Plunket Shield season.

Michael Snedden’s unbeaten 22 and James Hartshorn (four not out) got the job done after a patient, if not nervous ride, for Wellington’s dugout as the Firebirds’ chased down the last of the required 249 runs to win at snails pace.

Nick Greenwood (45) and Adam Leonard (30) made valuable if not match-winning lower order contributions as exciting young Northern quick Matthew Fisher clinched five wickets to give him eight for the match.

Wagner went wicketless but was a constant threat to Wellington’s batters until Hartshorn struck the winning runs.

Northern, who scored 225 and 394 to Wellington’s 370 and 252-9, may well feel the opening round loss was one that got away.

Marty Melville/Photosport Wellington captain Tom Blundell hit a century in the opening round of the Plunket Shield against Northern and backed it up with 68 in the second innings.

Down in Nelson, a much-needed second innings 74 from Tom Bruce has helped Central Stags hold on for a draw against Canterbury.

Tom Latham was at his classy best when scoring 167 in Canterbury’s first innings that helped his side to a 114-run lead.

By the time Central levelled up, just three second innings wickets remained.

A 48-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Blair Tickner and Bruce proved the difference in preventing Canterbury from claiming the outright win.

Black Cap Matt Henry grabbed three wickets to go with his four in Central’s first innings as stumps was called with the stags at 176-9 in its second dig, responding to Canterbury’s first innings of 416-9 declared.

On Thursday, the Otago Volts claimed an emphatic away victory against defending champions the Auckland Aces with a 168-run victory with a day to spare.

Fringe Black Cap Jacob Duffy was the star of the show for Otago with eight wickets in the low scoring match and fellow seamer Travis Muller also claimed seven Aces scalps.

Otago’s Thorn Parkes top scored in the match with 58, his maiden first-class half century.

Plunket Shield points table: Wellington 20, Otago Volts 18, Canterbury 8, Northern Districts Men 5, Central Stags 5, Auckland Aces 4.