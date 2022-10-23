Australian media plunged into gloom as Black Caps embarrass Australia in T20 World Cup

A bloodbath. An annihilation. An ambush.

The overseas media has been quick to praise the brilliant Black Caps – and ask plenty of questions of Australia – after the New Zealanders’ 89-run win in the opening game of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday night.

Inspired by the blistering Finn Allen – described in the Sydney Morning Herald as “little known” – the Black Caps crushed the tournament hosts and Australian media outlets said the Aussies were now under the pump in terms of defending their T20 World Cup crown.

“Australia will have to win six matches in a row to have any chance of defending its World Cup crown following a disastrous first-up annihilation at the hands of the giant-killing kiwis,” wrote Ben Horne and Joe Barton in the Daily Telegraph.

“On a horror night for the tournament hosts, Australia not only lost but had their net run rate completely belted out of shape in the 89-run defeat at the SCG and now face a do-or-die clash with tournament favourites England next Friday night in Melbourne.

“New Zealand had not beaten big brother for 11 years on Australian soil but were almost perfect in every facet as they ended the hoodoo and exacted stunning revenge for last year’s World Cup final after hammering an eye-watering 200 batting first in front of 34,756 silenced fans.”

Widely respected Sydney Morning Herald cricket writer Malcolm Conn said the loss would put enormous pressure on struggling Australian captain Aaron Finch, who scored 13 from 11 balls.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Lockie Ferguson sends Matthew Wade back to the pavilion at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

However, he also dedicated much of his copy to Allen.

“Australia were under pressure from the outset as Allen, 23, teed off in spectacular fashion against the home side’s premier fast-bowling trio after Finch won the toss and bowled,” Conn wrote.

”...The Australians had only seen this burgeoning white ball specialist once before, when he scored 35 from 38 balls opening the batting in the third and final match of a low-key one-day series in Cairns last month.

”But his T20 international stats offered an indication of what he is capable of, with a strike rate of 162.”

The UK Telegraph said Australia were “embarrassed” by the loss, and cricket writer Scyld Berry wrote that former Black Cap-turned-England test coach Brendon McCullum would have been delighted with the treatment dished out to Australia’s vaunted bowling attack, with next year’s Ashes in mind.

“England’s head test coach Brendon McCullum must have been doubly pleased after a near-perfect batting display by his native New Zealand launched the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, and culminated in defeat for the hosts Australia by the embarrassing margin of 89 runs,” Berry wrote.

”Australia’s three top Test bowlers were struck for 46 from their first three overs, mostly through over-pitching, instead of realising that back-of-a-length cutters were the best option.

“McCullum would have made his mental notes, and a text to England’s new test opening batsman Ben Duckett - who has replaced Alex Lees for the series in Pakistan in December - may soon follow: Australia’s quicks are rattled when charged.”

Australia now face a do-or-die clash with tournament favourites England in Melbourne on Friday, with the Sydney Morning Herald noting “they must win their remaining four groups games to have any chance of making the semi-finals”.