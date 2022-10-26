Exciting Auckland leg spinner Adi Ashok takes five wickets on Plunket Shield debut

Adithya Ashok took five wickets while Tom Bruce made a big ton in the Plunket Shield game between Auckland and CD.

To cricketing insiders in the know, the tip around Adi Ashok is nothing new, but potential doesn't always filter straight through to performance.

However, in the case of the hugely promising 20-year-old Auckland leg spinner, it appears the hype is real.

Ashok, making his Plunket Shield and first-class debut, has grabbed five wickets in his opening crack with a red ball in New Zealand’s four-day domestic competition as he put the Stags’ batters in a spin at Eden Park Outer Oval on Wednesday.

The Auckland Aces are a long way behind the game at the completion of day two against the Central Stags but Ashok’s figures of 5-106, from a marathon 40.4 overs, is one massive positive.

The former New Zealand under-19 representative – who made the team at just 16 – has a massive future ahead of him and many sharp cricketing minds consider him the most promising spinner to emerge on the domestic scene since a young Daniel Vettori.

Among his victims were Central’s two premier batters Will Young and Tom Bruce, but the pair did make 75 and 169 respectively.

Bruce’s seventh first-class century, that featured 15 fours and four sixes, helped the Stags to a 286-run first innings lead before eventually being bowled out for 361.

Auckland remains 185 runs behind with William O'Donnell and Sean Solia already out.

Cole Briggs (40) and Robbie O'Donnell (33) are the not out batters with Auckland at 101-2 at stumps with two days remaining.

MARGOT BUTCHER/PHOTOSPORT Tom Bruce scored 169 runs in the Central Stags’ first innings.

Meanwhile, it was raining wickets on a green deck at the Basin Reserve after the Wellington Firebirds won the toss and sent Canterbury in.

Right-arm seamer Michael Snedden claimed four wickets as Canterbury were bowled out for 123.

But the Firebirds’ smiles were soon turned upside down as they were rolled for just 80, with 20 wickets falling on first day.

Canterbury quick Sean Davey claiming the impressive figures of 5-23.

Canterbury will begin its second innings on day two, already 43 runs ahead.

At Bay Oval in Tauranga, Northern Districts Men have batted out the day to be 246-7 in its first innings against the Otago Volts.

Opener Henry Cooper made a classy 112 and was well supported by former Black Cap Colin de Grandhomme who made 52 with Otago’s Jacob Duffy claiming his second five wicket bag of the season.