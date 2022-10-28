Wellington write themselves into record books for wrong reasons in Shield thumping

Wellington break an unwanted century-old Plunket Shield record in a heavy defeat to Canterbury.

Wellington have broken an unwanted century-old Plunket Shield record in a 290-run hammering by Canterbury.

The Firebirds turned in a miserable showing with the bat at the Basin Reserve, failing to reach 100 in either innings, rolled for 80 and 87. They batted just 36.4 overs in the first innings and 45.4 overs in the second dig with Nick Kelly's 36 their highest score in the match, which ended early on day three on Friday.

Wellington set a new record for the lowest match aggregate in more than a century of Plunket Shield matches.

The Plunket Shield began in the 1906-07 season and their aggregate of 167 across the two innings was Wellington's lowest first-class aggregate since December 1887 versus Nelson (55 runs)– the days of uncovered pitches; and their third-lowest aggregate in their overall first-class history.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Wellington’s Tim Robinson has his middle stump knocked over by Matt Henry in the second innings on Friday.

Black Caps test players Tom Latham and Matt Henry led the charge for Canterbury in the crushing win.

Latham backed up his 167 in the opening round against Central Districts, contributing 143 not out in Canterbury's second innings.

Henry caused havoc in the second innings, capturing 4-28 from 16 overs to go with 3-16 from the first innings.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Canterbury Black Caps Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham enjoy a laugh after their crushing Shield win over Wellington.

Sean Davey, Will O'Rourke, and Zak Foulkes all chipped in with two wickets apiece in the second innings.

Right-arm seamer Davey had a memorable outing in just his ninth first-class match, snaring 7-48 for the match after a first innings five-for.

Canterbury's emphatic win propels them to first equal with Wellington on the Shield table after two matches with both teams on 24 points.

AT A GLANCE:

Canterbury 123 and 334-8 decl beat Wellington 80 and 87 (Mat Henry 4-28, Zak Foulkes 2-10, Will O’Rourke 2-17, Sean Davey 2-25) by 290 runs.