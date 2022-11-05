Kane Williamson strikes form ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal with welcome half-century

Kane Williamson made 61 off 35 balls as the Black Caps beat Ireland at the T20 World Cup.

Kane Williamson bounced back from criticism about his slow scoring rate with a statement showing.

The Black Caps’ skipper contributed 61 from 35 balls (strike rate of 174.28) as New Zealand toppled Ireland by 35 runs on Friday to book their spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals for the third straight tournament.

New Zealand might not know their semifinal opponent until late on Sunday, but look set for a potential showdown against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

After an unimpressive start to the tournament, where Williamson struggled to score freely, sparking calls about his place in New Zealand’s top T20 XI, it was a welcome return to form.

Former Black Caps batter and assistant coach Craig McMillan was among those to question Williamson’s place in the top T20 XI, telling Newstalk ZB: “I’m worried about the captain at No 3, going at a run-a-ball 40 from 40 at No 3 is just not good enough”.

In Tuesday’s 20-run loss to England, Williamson produced a run-a-ball 40, but it was tough going, hitting three fours, and not being able to score easily.

Williamson had tallied 71 runs at an average of 23.66, with a strike-rate of 93.42 in his first three innings at the World Cup before Friday’s impressive display in Adelaide.

James Elsby/AP New Zealand's Kane Williamson hit a welcome half-century in his side’s win over Ireland on Friday.

He hit five fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century in style with a six over deep midwicket off Barry McCarthy.

Speaking after the win, Williamson said he hadn’t approached the innings too differently. It took him nine balls for his first boundary, lofting McCarthy over cover, and from there, he began to feel more comfortable at the crease.

“I don't think there's any sort of magic bullet, but it was nice to get a couple away and build a bit of momentum with the partners at the other end,” Williamson said.

“Yeah, some of the other innings you're sort of looking to make those contributions, and there's a lot of thought that goes into trying to position ourselves, whether it's my batting or someone else's in terms of the partnership.

James Elsby/AP Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson goes on the offensive against Ireland at the Adelaide Oval.

“And you're always wanting to try and get that momentum and take those options and feel quite good about it. So it was nice to make a contribution.”

Williamson had gone 335 days without a half-century in any format for New Zealand until the final of the T20 tri-series in Christchurch last month, where he struck 59 from 38 balls against Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Black Caps batter Glenn Phillips defended the skipper’s slow strike rate at the World Cup and said he was critical in the top order.

“Kane's gold at three for us. He understands situations and I know he had a little bit of a tough day today [against England]. But with his experience, the ability to take a game deep and command the middle overs is crucial.”

James Elsby/AP The Black Caps celebrate the wicket of Ireland's Lorcan Tucker in their victory in Adelaide on Friday.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi told 1News: “It’s unfathomable sometimes some of the heat [he gets].”

The Black Caps should finish first in group one, unless England beat Sri Lanka extremely heavily on Saturday night in Sydney to end up with a superior net run rate (it's currently +2.11 to +.547).

If they finish first, they will play the second-placed team from group two, which is likely to be South Africa, though it could still be India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh.

New Zealand have a proud recent record at the T20 World Cup, qualifying for the semifinals for the third straight tournament. They lost to Australia by eight wickets in the final in Dubai last year, and were knocked out in the semifinals by England at the 2016 event in India.

Williamson and his team-mates planned to sit back and keep a close eye on the remaining pool games over the weekend. They didn’t have any preference around an opponent or semifinal venue – not that they were willing to admit publicly anyway.

“I think when you’re in a tournament you’re always invested in what is happening. It’s nice to have [the weekend] off now. The guys will be able to relax [on Saturday], observe what’s happening in the other matches and see how it goes...

“We just have to wait and see and let the cards fall and change our focus when the time comes.”