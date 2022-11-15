Black Caps coach Gary Stead: Martin Guptill wants to fight his way back after axing

Martin Guptill was dumped from the Black Caps for the white ball series against India, putting his 2023 ODI World Cup prospects in jeopardy.

Crystal ball gazing towards next year’s one-day international World Cup was a factor in Martin Guptill's dumping from the Black Caps.

The veteran opener was axed from New Zealand’s 15-player squad to face India in three T20s and three ODIs, starting with the opening T20 in Wellington on Friday.

Guptill’s chances of appearing at a fourth ODI World Cup appear bleak with hard-hitting 23-year-old Finn Allen again selected at the top of the order, alongside Devon Conway.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead stressed at Tuesday’s media opportunity in Christchurch, Guptill still had aspirations to play for his country and fight his way back. The selection door wasn’t closed for the 36-year-old, but Allen has clearly overtaken him in the pecking order and the man the Black Caps want opening in India at next year’s ODI World Cup, which starts in October.

“From our perspective it is that ability to keep looking forward and seeing, crystal ball gazing a little bit into what we think it might look like in a year’s time [at the World Cup],” Stead said about Guptill's demotion.

“On this occasion we’ve gone with Finn and are giving him that opportunity to bat at the top of the order.”

NZC Tom Blundell scores century for Wellington before falling to five-wicket hero Liam Dudding.

Guptill has been a batting great for New Zealand in white ball cricket since debuting in 2009, scoring the third most ODI runs for his country (7346), behind only Ross Taylor (8607) and Stephen Fleming (8007). He is the highest T20I run-scorer for the Black Caps with 3531.

He won’t be the only experienced Black Cap not featuring against India with Trent Boult, who was released from his national contract in August, also not selected.

The writing has been on the wall for Guptill in T20Is after not playing a match at the T20 World Cup in Australia. He only played in one match in the warm-up T20 tri-series in Christchurch, batting at three against Bangladesh, when captain Kane Williamson was rested.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Martin Guptill’s Black Caps’ future looks bleak with Finn Allen preferred over him in both formats against India.

“7000 ODI runs, it’s not necessarily about technique or tactical. He’s shown that for a long period of time. In the end it’s a tough decision that we made, but we thought it was the right decision, right now, that we felt Finn needed to get that opportunity under his belt.”

Guptill was naturally disappointed about his non-selection for the Indian series, Stead said. He had made it clear he was eager to carry on internationally and fight his way back into the selection mix.

“He has that desire to, so only time will show how that plays out.”

Boult, who will next month take up a Big Bash T20 contract with Australian side, the Melbourne Stars, played in all five matches at the T20 World Cup.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Trent Boult has been left out of the Black Caps’ white ball squads to face India, starting on Friday.

He was available for the Indian matches, but the priority had been given to nationally contracted players as they start to cast their eye towards the 50-over global tournament.

Allrounder Jimmy Neesham had been picked, despite not having a central contract, but Stead said his situation was different to Boult’s. Neesham wasn’t originally offered a national contract and then started to negotiate overseas T20s gigs.

When Colin de Grandhomme announced his international retirement in August, Neesham was presented with a contract offer, but declined as he already had deals in place.

“Part of what we’re trying to do is make sure people who are on our contract list get the first priority there and we’re trying to build our depth.

“Trent has made his decision around his future and where he wants to go and he’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to be ruled out of playing for New Zealand forever in the future. It’s a bit of a balance on both,” Stead said of Boult’s non-selection.

Williamson will captain the side in both formats against India, while pace bowler Adam Milne is set to play his first ODI since 2017.

Neesham has been excused from the squad for the third ODI as he prepares for his wedding, with Henry Nicholls the replacement for the final match in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, towering quick Kyle Jamieson who hasn’t played since suffering a back injury on the English tour on June, isn’t expected to be fit in time for next month’s tour of Pakistan.

Jamieson was batting in the Hagley nets on Tuesday, but was only just get back into his bowling again. He suffered a setback several weeks ago and the Black Caps wanted to take a cautious approach.

There was no timeline on when he might return to domestic cricket for Auckland.

“It’s really just making sure when the time is right, the staff, the bowling coaches and Kyle himself, that we’re pushing him at the right rates.”

AT A GLANCE:

Black Caps squad v India: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (ODI only), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry (ODI only), Ish Sodhi (T20 only), Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner (T20 only).

T20s: Wellington, Friday 18 November; Tauranga Sunday 20; Napier, Tuesday 22.

ODIs: Auckland, Friday 25; Hamilton, Sunday 27; Christchurch, Wednesday 30.