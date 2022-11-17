Black Caps' veteran omissions loom large as Indian white ball series begins

The Black Caps captain's been copping criticism for his form.

First T20 international: Black Caps v India. Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington. When: Friday, 7.30pm.

The omission of Black Caps’ veterans Martin Guptill and Trent Boult casts an intriguing backdrop over the side’s white ball series against India.

Just five days after the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand and India, who were both eliminated in the semifinals, are straight back into action.

The series opens with three T20s, starting at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Friday night, followed by three ODIs, beginning on November 25 at Eden Park.

It could be a delayed start to the series with rain forecast in the capital, which could be heavy with thunderstorms, according to the MetService.

Guptill’s axing from both the T20I and ODI sides and the non-selection of Boult, who opted out of his national contract in August, have dominated the headlines on the eve of the series.

With 11 months until the ODI World Cup in India, the Black Caps are clearly looking to the future. Hard-hitting 23-year-old Finn Allen, who opened in the T20 World Cup, has a huge opportunity to impress at the top of the order alongside Devon Conway.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and India’s Hardik Pandya pose with the series trophy ahead of the opening T20 in Wellington.

Allen and Conway are New Zealand’s first-choice opening combination in both white ball formats and the frontrunners to open at the 50-over World Cup.

Coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday the selection door wasn’t closed for Guptill and he was determined to fight his way back. He might need an injury, Allen form slump, or a sublime summer with the bat for Auckland to make that happen.

Boult was available for this series, but the Black Caps have prioritised their central contracted players – raising doubts about how much international cricket is left for the 33-year-old.

He will link with the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash next month and won’t feature on the Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan, starting in late December.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Indian T20 skipper Hardik Pandya and Black Caps captain Kane Williamson arrive on a 'Crocodile Bike' ahead of a media opportunity in Wellington.

The absences of Guptill and Boult takes away a combined 297 ODI and 177 T20I appearances with both players having been staples of New Zealand’s white ball side.

“We’ve seen in the last few months a lot of those decisions are being made and trying to be balanced,” skipper Kane Williamson said when quizzed on whether dumping Guptill and Boult was the right call.

“It’s just a process to work through over the next period of time. It’s hard to know exactly what it looks like. I know everybody is eager to see it try and be nicely balanced [with selection and looking ahead to future pinnacle events].”

Without Guptill, there will be much anticipation how Allen fares at the top of the order and approaches his innings – especially in the ODIs.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps mainstays Trent Boult, left, and Martin Guptill weren’t selected for the white ball series against India, starting on Friday.

Quick Adam Milne has been named for both formats and is poised to play his first ODI since October 2017 after an injury-plagued past few years.

Allrounder Michael Bracewell didn’t play a match at the T20 World Cup, but showed his quality, especially with the ball, in the T20 tri-series warm-up tournament in Christchurch. He will get his chance to impress again and stake a claim for the ODI World Cup, where he could be a threat in Indian conditions with his offspin.

India, still stinging from a 10 wicket thumping against eventual champions England in the semifinals, are also missing household names.

James Elsby/AP Hardik Pandya will captain the Indian T20 side against the Black Caps.

Batting maestro Virat Kohli has been rested, along with fellow batting dangermen Rohit Sharma (India’s captain in all formats) and KL Rahul.

Seam bowler Mohammed Shami and star offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin will also be absent, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja both missed the T20 World Cup with injuries and won’t feature.

Depth is never an issue for India in white ball cricket and they still boast plenty of difference makers, who have shone in the IPL and internationally.

“I’ve certainly seen all the talent these players possess. I think they’ve all played for India before as well and a lot of superstars in that side,” Williamson said.

Williamson has had an interesting week, being released by his Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team, amid calls whether he belongs in New Zealand’s top T20 XI. Former Black Caps batter and assistant Craig McMillan was among those to question his place at the T20 World Cup, due to his slow strike rate.

Williamson indicated he would put his name in the IPL auction and was keen to return for another season with a new team.

“There’s a lot of competitions around the world and the IPL is certainly an amazing comp to be a part of. You see players play for different teams all the time. There’s always a lot of options and a lot of cricket and for me I love playing all formats.”

AT A GLANCE:

Black Caps squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (ODI only), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry (ODI only), Ish Sodhi (T20 only), Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner (T20 only).

India T20 squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Schedule:

Fri, 7.30pm: 1st T20, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Sun, 7.30pm: 2nd T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Tue Nov 22, 7.30pm: 3rd T20, McLean Park, Napier

Fri Nov 25, 2.30pm: 1st ODI, Eden Park, Auckland

Sun Nov 27, 2.30pm: 2nd ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Wed Nov 30, 2.30pm: 3rd ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch