Ross Taylor to line up for 20th domestic season with Central Stags

Henry Shipley wreaked havoc for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy against Wellington with six wickets - including a hat-trick.

He might be retired from international cricket, but Black Caps great Ross Taylor isn’t completely stepping away from the sport.

The 38-year-old, who ended his decorated New Zealand career at the end of last summer, will feature for his beloved Central Stags in their Ford Trophy 50-over opener on Thursday. Taylor and the Stags take on the Otago Volts at Dunedin’s University Oval.

He has kept himself available for the Stags, indicating he will play in both white ball competitions for the side – his 20th domestic season.

Last summer, he broke the New Zealand record for the fastest century in The Ford Trophy, smashing his ton off just 49 balls at Pukekura Park en route to the 2022 grand final.

READ MORE:

* Martin Guptill gets release from Black Caps contract but not retiring

* Little learned as Black Caps lose T20 series to India after tie in Napier

* India win Twenty20 series against Black Caps after rain leads to a tie in Napier



The Stags dropped only one match in their 10 rounds games last season, but the Auckland Aces got up in the final by eight wickets to deny them the trophy.

"It was good to make the final last year, but hopefully we'll go one better this year," Taylor said.

He had been in the nets with CD over recent weeks, since returning from India where he played in a new T20 Masters league, featuring a number of former Black Caps.

"I haven't played for CD for a while after the Black Caps’ retirement, so it's nice to be back playing cricket in New Zealand again, and with a lot of team-mates whom I've played a lot of cricket with.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ross Taylor is lining up for his 20th season of domestic cricket with the Central Stags.

"One-day cricket was probably my best format in international cricket, so it's nice to be playing some white-ball and Ford Trophy. I'm really looking forward to it."

Paceman Brett Randell will make his List A one-day debut for Central, having previously represented Northern Districts. Swing bowler Seth Rance and spinner Jayden Lennox also appear on the squad list for the first time this season. Lennox is one of two left-arm spinners in the squad alongside Black Cap Ajaz Patel.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Ross Taylor bats for the Central Stags in a T20 match against Canterbury in February last year.

Central will be captained by Black Caps batter Will Young.

Meanwhile, unwanted Black Cap Martin Guptill, who become the third Black Cap to get a release from his contract in recent months on Wednesday, has been named in Auckland’s XI to play Northern Districts at Auckland’s Colin Maiden Park on Thursday.

Guptill is on the outer of the New Zealand one-day and Twenty20 side, but hasn’t given up hope of playing at next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Ross Taylor will provide the Central Stags with plenty of experience in the Ford Trophy.

He isn’t retiring from international cricket and still wants to be considered for Black Caps selection when available, while pursuing opportunities in overseas domestic T20 leagues.

Black Caps batter Mark Chapman will also turn out for the Aces, fresh off his appearance against India in the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday, which ended in a tie on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.