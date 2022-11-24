Ross Taylor not required as lightning Dane Cleaver innings bolts Central Stags to big win over Otago Volts

Central Stags strike out Otago Volts before Dane Cleaver puts on a show with the bat.

Otago Volts 157 (Max Chu 45, Josh Finnie 37; Brett Randell 3-33 Blair Tickner 3-49) lost to Central Stags 159-1 (Dane Cleaver 99 not out, Will Young 37 not out) by nine wickets.

Dane Cleaver has been left stranded on 99 not out as the Central Stags have opened their Ford Trophy campaign with a nine-wicket win, reducing the returning Ross Taylor's role to that of a specialist fielder.

Listed to bat at four, Taylor was padded up and ready to go but an unbeaten 122-run partnership between Will Young and Cleaver saw the Stags cruise past the Otago Volts’ 157 at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

Following his emotional retirement from international cricket last summer, Taylor has returned for his 20th consecutive season of cricket, turning out for Stags in the domestic 50-over format.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Dane Cleaver was left stranded on 99 not out from just 71 balls.

But the Black Caps great was relegated to the dressing room as Cleaver sent a reminder to the national selectors of just how devastating he can be at the top order in white ball cricket.

READ MORE:

* What Kane Williamson had to say on Martin Guptill's omission from the Black Caps

* Martin Guptill deserves his place among NZ's greatest white-ball batters

* Ross Taylor to line up for 20th domestic season with Central Stags

* Martin Guptill gets release from Black Caps contract but not retiring

* Little learned as Black Caps lose T20 series to India after tie in Napier



Cleaver, the Stags’ keeper, hit the winning runs with a thick edge down to the third man boundary to leave him on 99 not out from just 71 balls in a brutal knock that included 16 fours and three sixes.

The Volts were always going to struggle to defend 157 but a dominant Clever, who was in the Black Caps T20 set up as recently as July, took the game away from Otago in the first 10 overs, closing out the opening Ford Trophy match of the season on the first ball of the 23rd over.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Ross Taylor was only required as a fielder as the Central Stags scored a nine-wicket win over the Otago Volts in the first Ford Trophy match of the summer.

Earlier in the day, Young, the Stags captain, inserted the Volts and it quickly paid dividends.

Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft and Dale Phillips contributed just six runs between them as the home side found themselves reeling at 3-21 in the ninth over.

Promising keeper Max Chu top scored with a run a ball 45 and Josh Finnie’s 37 was more than useful but the lower order capitulated much like the top, with the last five wickets falling for just 38 runs.

Fringe Black Cap Blair Tickner and Brett Randell – on his Stags Ford Trophy debut after defecting from Northern Districts – each took three wickets as Ajaz Patel and Seth Rance chimed in with two apiece.