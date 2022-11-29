Live: Black Caps vs India - third ODI in Christchurch

India can deny the Black Caps an ODI series win if they emerge victorious in Wednesday’s series finale at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

New Zealand takes a 1-0 advantage into the third match after Sunday’s second ODI was washed out with just 12.5 overs possible.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Black Caps Tom Latham and Kane Williamson.

The Black Caps opened the series with a seven wicket win on Friday in Auckland, led by an unbeaten 145 from Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson’s 94 not out. Williamson and Latham combined for an unbroken 221-run fourth wicket stand.

New Zealand have a formidable ODI record at Hagley, winning 10 of 11 matches played there. In their last ODI at the ground, they beat Bangladesh by five wickets in March last year.

Team news

Adam Milne sat out Sunday’s second ODI, but will likely return at Hagley on a wicket, which is known for its pace and bounce.

India made two changes for the second ODI with Deepak Chahar replacing Shardul Thakur and Deepak Hooda coming in for Sanju Samson. They could opt to bring Thakur back on a pitch which should suit him.

Key stats

Canterbury’s Latham has a fine record in both tests and ODIs at his Hagley Oval home. He is the second leading ODI run-scorer in matches at Hagley, scoring 366 runs from nine innings at an average of 52.28 – notching two centuries. Only unwanted opener Martin Guptill has more runs at the Christchurch venue in ODIs (421).

Weather forecast (via MetService)

Fine early on with showers developing later in the afternoon, which could have an impact on the match. A high of 21 degrees is forecast for the day.

TAB odds

New Zealand $1.69, India $2.08

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik