Rain denies Black Caps win in third ODI, but series victory achieved

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: India 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Daryl Mitchell 3-25, Adam Milne 3-57) met New Zealand 104-1 after 18 overs (Finn Allen 57, Devon Conway 38 no) No result

Rain robbed the Black Caps of victory in the ODI series finale, but they still took the spoils.

New Zealand were well-placed for a win in the third ODI at Christchurch's Hagley Oval when steady showers forced the players from the field at 8.22pm.

The Black Caps were 104-1 in the 18th over, chasing 220, well ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) target of 54. They weren’t able to get back on the park though, forcing a no result, with the minimum 20 overs per side not met.

While they couldn’t cap the series with a win, New Zealand took the ODI series 1-0 after winning the opening match in Auckland on Friday. Sunday’s second ODI in Hamilton was washed out with just 12.5 overs completed.

Led by three wickets from Adam Milne, playing his first ODI series in five years, and a welcome half-century from opener Finn Allen, the Black Caps bossed Wednesday’s clash.

Allen, who has managed to get starts, but fallen in reckless fashion in recent series, produced a confidence-boosting knock of 57.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ground staff pull covers over the pitch at Hagley Oval during the third ODI.

Preferred at the top of the order over axed opener Martin Guptill in both white ball forms, Allen hit a quick-fire half-century, his fourth in ODIs, as rain started to threaten.

It wasn't textbook stuff for his half-century, edging several balls for boundaries and struggling to find the middle of the bat.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Finn Allen struck 57 in the third ODI against India at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

His promising innings ended, picking out Suryakumar Yadav at cover, ruining his 97-run opening stand with Devon Conway.

This was New Zealand's sixth series win from their last seven in ODIs, dating back to March 2021 against Bangladesh. Some of those have come against weaker opponents, including Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands on this year’s European tour. A ODI series triumph over India is a positive step forward towards next year’s World Cup in India, which will be held in vastly different conditions.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell captured three wickets in the third ODI against India at Hagley Oval.

The tourists might have been missing some of their superstars, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, but the white ball depth in Indian cricket is always formidable.

Hopefully the 7500 sellout crowd at Hagley, who shivered through the cold in the second innings, enjoyed seeing their side in action. The Black Caps won’t play in New Zealand again until mid-February in two tests against England.

Instead of playing around the country in December-January like traditional summers, they head to Pakistan in December, followed by a short white ball tour to India in January-early February.

The Black Caps aborted their tour to Pakistan last year just hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi because of an undisclosed security concern.

The Black Caps celebrate the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant in Wednesday's third ODI.

Wednesday’s series finale was all about Milne with the ball.

He produced a heartwarming storyline in his first ODI series in five years, capturing 3-57 from his 10 overs, including the key wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.

It was an interesting afternoon for Milne, who dropped Shreyas Iyer in the deep when he was on six off Matt Henry’s bowling. Iyer made him pay, going on to score 49, holding India’s innings together.

The 30-year-old has had a rotten run with injuries in recent years and many others might have long stepped away.

John Davidson/Photosport New Zealand's Adam Milne celebrates the wicket of Indian opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday.

He was at the crossroads in early 2020, undergoing keyhole surgery for a troublesome left ankle injury – following on from several earlier injuries.

Milne eventually returned to the Black Caps, but injury has again been a theme.

On the Black Caps’ winter European tour, his luckless run continued, feeling pain in his left Achilles tendon during the team’s first net session in Ireland, which forced him to fly home early.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A 7500-strong sellout crowd braved the chilly weather for the second innings of Wednesday’s ODI in Christchurch.

He bounced back to make New Zealand’s squad for the recent T20 World Cup in Australia, but didn’t play a match at the tournament.

India battled through to 219 all out in the 48th over after being sent in.

Joe Allison/Getty Images India's Washington Sundar raises his bat after scoring a half-century in the third ODI in Christchurch.

They produced several promising partnerships, but couldn’t turn it into substantial ones to push them closer to 250-plus. India’s largest stand was 39 at the top of the order from openers Dhawan and Shubman.

It looked they might struggle to reach 200 at one stage, slumping to 170-7 when Yuzvendra Chahal fell to Mitchell Santner’s left-arm spin.

India had Washington Sundar to thank for getting them up to 219, contributing 51 from 64 balls in his ninth ODI.

Washington held the lower order together and showed his stroke-making, including a big six over midwicket off Tim Southee late in the innings.

The big moment

Iyer’s wicket in the 26th over was a major blow for India. He was set at the wicket on 49 and after scoring 80 in the first ODI at Eden Park, looked capable of hurting New Zealand again. Lockie Ferguson grabbed the key breakthrough with Iyer holing out to deep point.

Best with the bat

Conway looked in impressive touch, getting to 38 from 51 balls when the rain hit, but Allen’s half-century was vital for his confidence after a couple of recent starts, but nothing substantial.

Best with the ball

Mitchell, who had taken just one ODI wicket previously, made his mark, taking three wickets, but it was Milne, who set the tone. Playing in his first ODI series in five years, the often-injured quick delivered a heartening storyline, capturing 3-57, including both Indian openers.

The big picture

The Black Caps take the ODI series 1-0 with the second match washed out in Hamilton and rain again intervening in Christchurch. Their next white ball series will be a stern test, facing Pakistan in three ODIs in their own backyard in early January.