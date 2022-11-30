Adam Milne captures three wickets in first ODI series for Black Caps in five years

This must have felt pretty darn satisfying for Adam Milne.

Playing his first ODI series in five years, the Black Caps’ fast bowler, who has endured a miserable run with injuries, showed his quality against India on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who last played an ODI series in October 2017 in India, impressed with 3-57 from his 10 overs at a sold out Hagley Oval in the series finale. It was the second best ODI bowling figures of his career and third time he has taken three wickets in a match.

Milne picked up a wicket in his first over after being carted for back-to-back boundaries, dismissing opener Shubman Gill, who picked out Mitchell Santner at forward square leg.

After being sent in by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India stuttered to 219 all out – propped up by 51 from Washington Sundar. Trailing 1-0 in the series, India must win to deny the Black Caps, ranked first for ODIs, a series triumph.

Daryl Mitchell was effective with the ball at his Hagley Oval home, taking career-best ODI figures of 3-25.

Milne leaked the odd boundary, but was able to make inroads into the top order, picking up another two wickets – bowling Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan, who got an inside edge, and then removed Suryakumar Yadav in his eighth over.

He couldn’t stay out of the action, shelling Shreyas Iyer in the deep when he was on six off Matt Henry’s bowling. Iyer went on to score another 43 runs, falling just short of his half-century for 49, with India losing wickets every time a partnership threatened.

John Davidson/Photosport Adam Milne rejoices after bowling Indian captain Shikar Dhawan in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Speaking about Milne’s pace, former Black Caps quick Shane Bond said on Spark Sport: "It's not where it used to be in the 150 [kmh] range. He's just coming back from injury and had a long time out of the game, fastest 141.

“We saw him a bit quicker at Eden Park, but you'd expect with consistent game time that that average pace would pick up into the 140s, where he'd want it to be."

Few sports people in New Zealand have endured a worse run with injury than Milne.

His career was at the crossroads in early 2020, undergoing keyhole surgery for a troublesome left ankle injury – following on from several earlier injuries.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Adam Milne is congratulated after taking the wicket of Indian opener Shubman Gill in Christchurch.

Many others might have called it quits, but Milne told Stuff in a 2020 interview he believed he could always return to his best again.

"Maybe I'm slightly naive, but I still feel like I've got a lot to give cricket," he said.

"I still love playing the game. I still love running in and trying to bowl fast. I think that's what's kept me pushing forward.

On the Black Caps’ winter European tour, his luckless run continued, feeling pain in his left Achilles tendon during the team’s first net session in Ireland, which forced him to fly home early.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Adam Milne puts down India’s Shreyas Iyer in the deep when he was on six. Iyer went on to score 49.

Milne burst on the scene as a fresh-faced 18-year-old, making his Black Caps debut in 2010.

With express pace, once sending down a 153kmh rocket against India in 2014, the right-arm quick was a point of difference and set for stardom.

Seeing Black Caps’ speedsters Milne and Lockie Ferguson charge in from opposite ends in Christchurch was a rare sight for Kiwi cricket fans. The duo could be a major asset leading into next year’s ODI World Cup in India, if they can remain healthy.

Milne was selected in the Black Caps’ T20 World Cup squad that competed in the recent tournament in Australia, but didn’t play a match.

He had another injury scare in the T20 tri-series warm-up tournament in Christchurch, experiencing stiffness in his lower abdominal area, but it didn’t prove serious.