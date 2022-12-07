Jimmy Neesham marries ahead of new contract in Australia

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has shown his allround talents again - getting married at the weekend and then announcing an Australian Big Bash League Twenty20 deal with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Neesham, 32, tied the knot with his long-time partner Alex MacLeod-Smith, a former Waikato-BOP Magic netballer.

“Ran a couple of errands at the weekend,” Neesham wrote on his Instagram story, with a photo of the just married couple.

There’s hardly time for a honeymoon with the Hurricanes opening their BBL account against the Melbourne Stars on Friday, December 16.

Neesham doesn’t have a New Zealand Cricket contract, which excuses him from playing the T20 Super Smash which starts later this month, but he’s keeping busy.

1 NEWS The veteran opener got released from his NZC contract to allow him to play more cricket after falling out of favour with Black Caps selectors.

He recently played the T20 World Cup and then the home series against India with the Black Caps, while continuing to find his innovative and aggressive game in demand at leagues around the world.

Neesham is in the Indian Premier League auction on December 23, along with team-mates Kane Williamson and Adam Milne listed at the top base price bracket of 2 crore rupees (NZ$387,000).

Francois Nel/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham reckons he will feel at home in Hobart.

“I'm really excited to be involved with the Big Bash for the first time this year,” Neesham said as his Hobart deal was announced.

“I've heard great things about the Hurricanes set up, and the list this year looks incredibly strong, so to be able to play even a small part in what I hope will be a successful tournament for the franchise is a really great opportunity for me.

“A lot of people say Tasmania is a bit like a mini New Zealand, so I'm looking forward to getting over there, meeting the guys, and playing the role that is asked of me for the team.”

Neesham joins Pakistan batter Asif Ali and allrounder Shadab Khan, along with England batter Zak Crawley, as Hobart's international recruits.

Neesham won’t lack for Kiwi company in the competition.

Martin Guptill recently signed with the Melbourne Renegades, while Trent Boult will play for the Melbourne Stars and Colin de Grandhomme with the Adelaide Strikers.