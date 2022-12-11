Teenage cricketer cleans up with nine wickets in school cup match

Cricket legend Dayle Hadlee met William to congratulate him on his match-winning figures of 9-20.

Taking nine wickets in a single cricket innings is just about as rare as meeting a stranger with the same birthday.

But one Christchurch teenager has had career best figures of 9-20 etched into his school’s record books.

William Pienaar, who goes to Christchurch Boys’ High School, took nine scalps in a competition match against Shirley Boys’ High School last week.

And it was a family effort, as his wicket-keeper brother Sebastian made a stumping for William’s ninth wicket.

READ MORE:

* How did one school produce five White Ferns in one match?

* David Warner’s manager claims Cricket Australia officials told players to tamper with the ball

* How Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum might have just changed test cricket forever

* White Ferns secure T20 series win with 37-run victory against Bangladesh



The 13-year-old is an up and coming leg-spin bowler, bamboozling batters with his variation in pace and flight whilst landing the ball in good areas, said his cricket co-ordinator Rob Smith.

Smith said it was an achievement he has never seen before in his seven years working in schoolboys’ cricket.

“I’m so proud of William’s achievement, I know he works hard and he trains really well. What a special occasion for him,” Smith said.

CBHS/Stuff William Pienaar was presented with the match ball after he picked up nine wickets.

William said he “quite nervous” ahead of the must-win match, the quarterfinal of the year 9 NZ Community Trust Junior Secondary Schools knock-out competition, but said “everyone went really crazy” when he finished his fantastic spell and secured the win for the team.

Sebastian – who with William is a triplet – only comes in to wicket-keep when William is bowling because he can read his brothers variations well, which worked a charm whilst taking the last wicket.

William said: “I bowled the ball and the batsmen charged it, but it’s gone straight through the gate and Sebastian took the bails off and I got my 9-for​”.

Dayle Hadlee, a former Black Cap and older brother of Sir Richard Hadlee, presented William with the mounted match ball from his milestone game on Friday.

William’s performance wasn’t the only eye-popping performance.

His teammate, Liam Suddaby, led the way with the bat, scoring 104 off 54 balls in the 40-over game.

CBHS/Stuff Christchurch Boys’ High School teammate Liam Suddaby (left) scored a quick-fire 104 from 54 balls in the milestone match, pictured next to William Pienaar.

Smith said seeing the school’s youngest cricket side putting together big performances “bodes well for the future”.

“Although those boys got really awesome milestones, the whole team gave the boys a really good platform to get those performances. It was a real team effort,” Smith said.

William dreams of playing cricket professionally when he’s older, and taught himself his craft watching videos of his role models Shane Warne, Rashid Khan and Adam Zampa.

He said his mantra is “dream cricket, play cricket”.