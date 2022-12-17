Black Caps' legspinner Ish Sodhi cherishes test recall after four years in the red ball wilderness

Spending a chunk of the winter at New Zealand Cricket’s high performance centre working with Paul Wiseman, Black Caps legspinner Ish Sodhi reached a now or never moment.

Sodhi decided it was time to freshen up his bowling, altering his run-up to help generate more speed in the air and give batters less time to react.

His new approach, which he described as a “self-inflicted move” has quickly reaped rewards. On Thursday, the 30-year-old was recalled to the Black Caps’ test squad for their two match away series against Pakistan, beginning on December 26 in Karachi.

It has been some wait for Sodhi, who played the last of his 17 tests in 2018, and admitted there were times over the last four years, where he thought he was solely a white ball bowler for New Zealand.

Playing in Pakistan will be extra meaningful for Sodhi with his late grandmother, who he preferred not to name, living in the country before moving to India, where he was born. “So it’s pretty exciting I get to go back and play in her home.”

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in 2003 when an understrength side under the captaincy of Chris Cairns lost all five ODIs.

Sodhi’s lightbulb moment came at the end of last summer, deciding to change his run-up and make it slightly longer. He worked extensively with former New Zealand offspinner Wiseman, NZC’s high performance coach, at the indoor net facility at Lincoln over the winter.

Hannah Johnston/Getty Images Ish Sodhi could play his first test in more than four years on the Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan this month.

“There was a couple of sessions where I was bowling the ball [last summer] and I didn’t feel like I had enough energy on it, so I thought why not. Why not start running in and giving it a bit of a crack and taking a few risks.

“I’d hate to think in four or five years’ time when you’re a bit older and you want to make a change, but you don’t have much time to learn it.”

His run-up hasn’t changed too drastically. He runs in off about five paces, which he continues to measure out, rather than walking in and having to generate momentum at the crease.

A huge admirer of legspin great Shane Warne growing up, Sodhi tried to model his action on the legendary Australian bowler, walking in off a few steps throughout his career.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ish Sodhi fields the ball off his own bowling during a test against England at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in 2018.

“This winter it was probably a white ball cricket move because the way white ball cricket is going at the moment, having a little bit more speed in the air is helpful for a wrist spinner and making batsmen make quicker decisions. That was the whole process and thinking behind it.”

Sodhi, who is playing his domestic cricket for Canterbury this season after 10 summers with Northern Districts, found out about his test recall last week after a Ford Trophy one-day match.

He didn’t bat or bowl as Canterbury crushed Wellington by five wickets at Hagley Oval, bowling the Firebirds out for 79.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead wandered over and asked to have a quick word and it was positive news.

Hannah Johnston/Getty Images Ish Sodhi admits there were times over the past few years, where he thought his test career might be over.

“He said, ‘Hey mate I need a minute with you come over’ and he came across and whispered to me that I was in the test side. It’s something I’ve been working towards quite a lot over the past few years and not something that at times felt overly close, so the last year or so for me has been a really exciting one.”

Sodhi made his test debut as a 19-year-old against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2013, but has played just 16 further matches since then with 12 of his 17 tests overseas.

His last test appearance came in November 2018 against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates – a match Pakistan won by an innings with Sodhi going wicketless from 22 overs.

White ball cricket has been his major focus since then, but he has always relished playing first-class matches in the Plunket Shield. He labelled test cricket as the sport’s pinnacle and always clung to hope he might get another opportunity to wear the black baggy. Being a legspinner in New Zealand had naturally provided Sodhi with a resilient attitude.

Rob Jefferies/Getty Images Ish Sodhi celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies’ wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin in a 2013 test in Dunedin.

“In a country with boundary sizes like ours and wickets that don’t really suit spin bowling, you just have to try and find a way to be resilient first and foremost, just to be able to survive at times. That’s definitely something I speak to a lot of young legspinners in our country and I tell them resilience is part of just being a spinner here.”

Sodhi must have been drooling watching Pakistan legspinner Abrar Ahmed deliver a dream test debut in the second test against England at Multan, capturing 11-234 for the match. The second Pakistan-New Zealand test will also be in Multan, where 26 wickets fell to spin in this week’s match.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel will be New Zealand’s top spinner in Pakistan with Sodhi, offspinner Michael Bracewell, and part-time offspinner Glenn Phillips other options.

Sodhi and Patel spoke at training on Thursday about what they could expect from the wickets in Pakistan. They both believed they might play similarly to what they had faced in the UAE when they had previously played Pakistan there in tests.

“I don’t think in Pakistan the wickets I’ve seen in the last series [against England] are hugely conducive to spin bowling, which growing up you would have thought if you go to Asia, wickets will turn quite a lot.

“I think you’ve got to be more slightly more creative with your change in pace, change in lengths, change in fields to try to get the batters to play the shots that might present a few opportunities. It will be interesting to see what we’re confronted with when we get there.”

AT A GLANCE:

Ish Sodhi test career: by the numbers:

17: Test matches played

41: Test wickets

2013: Debut

7/79: Best bowling in a match

48.58: Test bowling average

63: Highest test score