Wellington Firebirds survive Dean Foxcroft scare to beat Otago Volts in Super Smash

The Wellington Firebirds held their nerve to pip the Otago Volts in their Super Smash opener.

At the Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Firebirds 152-8 (Rachin Ravindra 67 off 45; Michael Rae 3-13 off 2, Dean Foxcroft 2-14 off 4) beat the Otago Volts 144-7 (Foxcroft 74 off 57; Adam Milne 2-24 off 4, Logan van Beek 2-31 off 4) by eight runs.

Rachin Ravindra made his highest Twenty20 score as the Wellington Firebirds pipped the Otago Volts by seven runs in their Super Smash opener on Christmas Eve in the capital.

The left-handed batting prodigy made 67 off 45 balls before he was run out in the penultimate over to help his side post 152-8 from their 20 overs at the Basin Reserve.

Dean Foxcroft topped him in playing the starring role for the Volts, making 74 off 57, but couldn’t get his side over the line as they finished on 144-7 and lost by eight runs.

KERRY MARSHALL/Photosport Wellington Firebirds batter Rachin Ravindra made 67 off 45 as they beat the Otago Volts in their Super Smash opener.

The Volts needed 48 off the last four overs with Foxcroft the key figure, but after the first of those went for 16 and the second for 13, Logan van Beek and Adam Milne bounced back.

Only seven runs were scored in the penultimate over, bowled by van Beek, while only three were scored in Milne’s final over, where 12 were needed.

Milne finished with 2-24 from his four overs in his Firebirds debut, while their experienced campaigner van Beek had 2-31.

Dale Phillips joined Foxcroft as the Volts made a cautious start after losing opener Hamish Rutherford cheaply.

At the halfway stage they were just 63-1, needing nine runs per ball, but the longer Foxcroft was in the middle, the more likely Otago looked.

He received some help from Llew Johnson, who made 24 off 12 after Phillips departed for 28 off 38 and in the end, it took a fantastic final over from Black Cap Milne to seal the win.

Finn Allen got the Firebirds off to a fast start, but was caught by Josh Finnie for 21 off 11 after skying a delivery from Michael Rae.

Apart from him and Ravindra, none of the other Wellington batters passed 20, with Nathan Smith’s 19 off 16 at No 5 their next-highest score.

Seamer Rae took 3-13, but only bowled two overs for the Volts, while Foxcroft took 2-14 off his four overs of off spin.

KERRY MARSHALL/Photosport Otago Volts batter Dean Foxcroft made 74 as they failed to chase down their target of 153 against the Firebirds.

The big moment

With 10 needed off the final two deliveries and Foxcroft on strike, the Volts were still in the contest, if only just. When Milne sent his second-to-last ball straight through the batter to the wicketkeeper, then got the ball back to complete a run-out, the match was over.

Best with the bat

Ravindra already has six Black Caps T20 appearances to his name, so it’s about time he passed 50 in cricket’s shortest format, but his efforts weren’t quite as impressive as those of Foxcroft, who was the standout performer even if he finished on the losing team.

Best with the ball

Milne bowled a superb final over, though he was helped by Foxcroft’s decision to run a two and therefore put Michael Rippon on strike to face his first ball of the innings as it began. Taking two wickets and conceding just three runs with 12 needed in the 20th was a fantastic effort.

The big picture

The Firebirds now head to Palmerston North on Tuesday to play the Central Stags at Fitzherbert Park, while the Volts will be looking to bounce back when they head to Queenstown for a pair of matches, against the Northern Brave on Wednesday and the Auckland Aces on Thursday.