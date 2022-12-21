Ben Stokes to get shot at passing Brendon McCullum's world test sixes record on Kiwi soil

Brendon McCullum, England’s coach, congratulates captain Ben Stokes on the eight-wicket third test win in Karachi which completed a 3-0 series clean sweep over Pakistan.

Triumphant England cricket captain Ben Stokes will now have to wait till he gets to New Zealand in February to potentially overtake his Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum for the world record for most test match sixes.

Stokes led England to their first 3-0 series victory in Pakistan, but missed a chance to get bragging rights over McCullum in the eight-win third test series win in Karachi on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT).

McCullum – a Black Caps master blaster from 2004 to 2016 – and Stokes were locked in the lead with 107 sixes before the match.

Stokes struck an unbeaten 35 as Ben Duckett (82no) steered England to victory.

READ MORE:

* David Warner has no plans to retire from test cricket yet, says his manager

* Brendon McCullum's England clean sweep Pakistan in record-breaking series

* England on course for series sweep in Pakistan as teen spinner takes five wickets on debut

* Watch: Black Cap Kyle Jamieson takes a screamer at backward point for Weedons in club cricket



Nick Hoult, chief cricket writer for The Daily Telegraph, wrote: “The only note of failure was the look on Stokes’s face when an attempt to hit a six with five needed landed short of the rope. He was annoyed because he would have gone past McCullum’s record for six hitting in test cricket.”

Stokes has taken just 89 tests and 162 innings to reach 107 career sixes, whereas McCullum’s were achieved in 176 innings across 101 tests.

But, according to ESPN Cricinfo statistics, McCullum still leads in the average (38.64 to 36.14), top score (302 to 258) and most fours (776 to 665) categories.

SKY SPORT Rehan Ahmed takes five wickets as England close in on a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan.

Still, Stokes’ figures are remarkable since he is a bowling all-rounder.

He and McCullum have now led England to nine wins in their last 10 tests since perfecting a blend of cricket English media has dubbed “Bazball’’ – a term McCullum dislikes.

But other cricket insiders are singing the leadership partnership’s praises.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Ben Stokes hits the ball towards the boundary during the third test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Michael Vaughan, England’s test captain from 2003 to 2008, took to social media after the Karachi test to say he would “argue the last 7 months of English men’s cricket is the best of all time – 9 out of 10 test wins playing a brand we have never witnessed before and a WC [World Cup T20] win.’’

Stokes, 31, told reporters in Karachi that England’s performance had much to do with “just releasing that fear of failure’’.

“When you take that burden off individuals and the team, you see players excelling and showing more within themselves.

Fareed Khan/AP England's Ben Duckett celebrates with team-mate Ben Stokes after winning the third test in Karachi.

“No-one is worried about getting out. You don’t want to get out … but when that fear of failure isn’t there, you’re not tentative and you make better decisions.

“It is a great time to be in this dressing room and playing for England. I’m just encouraging everyone to turn up every day and enjoy what you’re doing.”

McCullum told Sky Sports UK that he didn’t “do bugger all, to be honest’’, before quipping: “Don’t tell my bosses’’.

He claimed he “sort of just make sure[s] the guys remain consistent with their own beliefs’’.

McCullum praised Stokes’ leadership. “It's Stokesey's mantra and the team is in his image.

“He wants them to go out and play with the most amount of freedom that they can have. He's got the benefit of a long illustrious career behind him and he's at that stage of his life where he wants to do something significant and have a real impact, not just on the game but on people and their careers.

“He has recognised that taking away pressure and fear of failure allows the skill to come out.”

Christchurch-born Stokes’ next opportunity to gain outright ownership of the sixes record will be against the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui from February 16 in the first of two tests in New Zealand.