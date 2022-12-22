Stephen Fleming adds English Hundred coaching gig to busy schedule

Rehan Ahmed takes five wickets as England close in on a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan.

Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming has picked up another coaching gig, being confirmed as men’s coach of the Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Fleming replaces Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who guided the Hampshire-based side to the inaugural men's title in 2021.

The Brave had a difficult campaign last season, finishing seventh.

"It is a real privilege to have been offered the role of Southern Brave head coach," Fleming said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with the team to continue building on the initial success that the side has had. The competition has looked fantastic from afar and I can't wait to be a part of it next season."

The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Team Cricket’s Stephen Fleming takes a catch to dismiss Team Rugby’s Lachlan Boshier in the annual Black Clash match in Tauranga in January.

Fleming also coaches the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League T20 competition. He has long been mentioned as a future Black Caps’ T20 head coach if New Zealand Cricket opted to select specialist coaches for the different formats.

The 49-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest T20 coaches in world cricket, having won four IPL title with the Super Kings.

He had been due to coach Nottingham side, the Trent Rockets, in the first season of The Hundred but pulled out because of travel and quarantine restrictions due to the pandemic.

Fleming has enjoyed a successful T20 coaching career with his resume including stints with Chennai, the Melbourne Stars, Rising Pune Supergiant and Joburg Super Kings.

Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics via Photosport Stephen Fleming looks on while coaching the Chennai Super Kings in a 2021 Indian Premier League match.

He will have the option to retain Black Caps white ball opener Finn Allen, who was contracted by the Brave in 2022 but did not play a game due to international commitments. Compatriots Devon Conway and Colin de Grandhomme both had spells at the Brave during their title-winning season in 2021.

Jayawardene's promotion from head coach to head of global performance at Mumbai Indians prompted him to leave his position with the Brave.

"I really enjoyed my two years in the Hundred with Southern Brave, working with a really supportive management team and an exciting group of players,” Jayawardene said.

"I wish my successor Stephen and the team all the best for the 2023 season."

Fleming's appointment means there is just one English head coach in the men's Hundred, with James Foster at Northern Superchargers.