Daniel Vettori says 'We're pretty, pretty desperate for a win' in the T20 Black Clash

New Zealand cricket great Daniel Vettori has issued a warning to Kieran Read and his Team Rugby players ahead of this week’s fifth annual T20 Black Clash at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

“We’re pretty, pretty desperate for a win so I think you’ll see a more hungry team this time around,” says this country’s most-capped test cricketer.

The rugby team took out last year’s clash and now both teams, Sir Graham Henry’s Team Rugby and Stephen Fleming’s Team Cricket, each have two wins under their belt going into this year’s competition.

Vettori, who is standing in as captain for Fleming who is currently head coach of Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings, acknowledges this year’s contest will be a tough one, with the winner being awarded the Lomu-Crowe Trophy.

“(Team Rugby) have improved as the years have gone on,” Vettori says. “I think they’ve started to get an understanding of how to win the game.

“Kieran Read (Team Rugby captain) last year was amazing – his batting prowess was exceptional – so I think we need to be at our best to beat them.

“My concern is how young they’re getting – all these 22 year olds who have some loose affinity towards cricket. I want to see retired old men like Richie (McCaw) and Israel (Dagg) play. That’s the type of competition I want.”

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Team Cricket captain and coach Daniel Vettori says the batting of former All Blacks captain Kieran Read was amazing in last year’s Black Clash – “So I think we need to be at our best to beat them” this year.

The Black Clash has gone from strength to strength since it started in 2019. In 2022, tickets sold out and a further million or so Kiwis watched it live on television. This year it will also screen live in Australia.

In a nod to that growing Australian audience, the Team Cricket line-up incudes current Australia coach Andrew McDonald and Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummings, a former professional rugby player and star of The Bachelor Australia in 2018.

However, when the Black Clash was first mooted, there were many who doubted if watching a bunch of retired cricketers go up against a team of past and present All Blacks would find favour with the punters.

However, the naysayers were quickly silenced.

Vettori, who retired as a player from professional cricket in 2015, admits early on he, too, thought of the match as a “bit of fun”.

“Initially, we didn’t really know what to expect, or how serious everyone would be, but there’s definitely a competitive element to it. People want to win,” he says.

“It’s on the calendar now and I think people look forward to it. There’s genuine excitement around the game and I think a big part of that is the crowds that we’ve had. Their support has made it feel like it’s a big thing.

“I think it caught us all by surprise that people were interested and excited about the game and I think we’ve tried to match that in terms of our performance.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jordie Barrett of Team Rugby looks on as Daniel Vettori of Team Cricket bowls during the 2021 Black Clash. Vettori says, “I think it caught us all by surprise that people were interested and excited about the game.”

Vettori, currently working as an assistant coach for the Australian cricket team, says while fans are keen to see past cricketing greats come together to play, he believes the rugby players are the bigger draw.

“People want to see how the elder statesmen are going but I think, more than anything, they love seeing the rugby players and how highly skilled they are and how they can compete at multiple sports,” he says.

“And (the rugby players) want to do well. When it’s your secondary sport, I think you want to prove yourself the whole time and there’s a number of those guys who obviously could have gone on to be pretty handy cricketers.”

So how would he feel if the situation was reversed and there was a Black Clash on the rugby field?

“I think if you reverse it, so it’s current cricket players versus old rugby players, that would be fair. I’d watch that,” he says with a laugh. “I just wouldn’t want to be involved.”