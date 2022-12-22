Teenage England spin whiz Rehan Ahmed set to miss Black Caps' test series

Rehan Ahmed takes five wickets as England close in on a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan.

New Zealand cricket fans are unlikely to see 18-year-old English spin sensation Rehan Ahmed bowl against the Black Caps in February.

Ahmed, who dazzled on test debut, capturing match figures of 7-137 in England’s win over Pakistan in the third match in Karachi, which sealed a 3-0 series sweep, isn’t expected to tour New Zealand in February.

The Guardian reported Ahmed and veteran pace bowler Mark Wood are expected to be rested for England’s two test tour of New Zealand, beginning on February 16 at Tauranga’s Bay Oval.

Ahmed and Wood are tipped to sit out the tour as England juggle their players ahead of the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in India later in the year.

Teenage prodigy Ahmed, who took five wickets in the second innings of his debut, could also be left out of the test squad for New Zealand. Jack Leach is England’s first-choice spinner and conditions in Tauranga and Wellington’s Basin Reserve for the second match are unlikely to dictate a second spinner.

England test coach, former Black Caps legend Brendon McCullum, instead hopes Ahmed will get the opportunity to play T20 franchise cricket.

Fareed Khan/AP England's Rehan Ahmed, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel in the third test in Karachi.

Ahmed is confirmed for Friday’s Indian Premier League auction, which begins in late March. If picked up, he would miss Leicestershire’s start to the county season.

The Guardian reported Jofra Archer could be in line for a comeback after 18 months out injured, while English stalwart Stuart Broad and Matt Potts could also be included in the squads for South Africa and New Zealand. Broad missed the Pakistan tour on parental leave with fellow seamer Potts left out for tactical reasons.

McCullum was full of praise for young spinner Ahmed after the Pakistan series, but said they had to be careful how he was managed.

Fareed Khan/AP Veteran England pace bowler Mark Wood isn’t expected to tour New Zealand in February.

“It is a great story. He’s a young kid, but he has a tremendous attitude. He has a high ceiling in terms of skill level, a bit of x-factor and he has the potential to wow the world, which is pretty cool,” McCullum said.

“We have to look after him, encourage him to get as much experience of conditions and franchise tournaments with different coaches and players to allow that talent to come out.

“To see a young kid given the chance at 18 to live his dream and dominate in a test match, it might just spark one or two to stay away from the things kids that age are doing, and we might see more coming through. If that happens, Rehan is a pioneer.”