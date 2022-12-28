Mitchell Santner plays key role as Northern Brave beat Otago Volts in Super Smash

The Northern Brave made light work of chasing down 124 to beat the Otago Volts in Queenstown in the Super Smash.

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Otago Volts 123-8 (Michael Rippon 40 off 44, Jake Gibson 25 off 18; Mitchell Santner 2-19 off 4, Kristian Clarke 2-29 off 4) lost to the Northern Brave 126-3 in 15.1 overs (Santner 41no off 20, Tim Seifert 36 off 24) by seven wickets

The Northern Brave cruised to a win over the Otago Volts in the Twenty20 Super Smash on Wednesday, chasing down their target with just under five overs to spare.

Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner finished unbeaten on 41 off 20, while Tim Seifert made 36 off 24 opening the batting in the seven-wicket win.

Brave captain Jeet Raval won the toss and sent the Volts in, though home captain Hamish Rutherford claimed he would have batted had he been lucky with the coin.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG/Photosport Mitchell Santner finished not out on 41 off 20 balls as the Northern Brave beat the Otago Volts.

Despite that, his side were tied down almost instantly, crawling to 25-3 at the end of the six-over power play and 42-4 at the halfway stage.

Seamer Kristian Clarke took two wickets in two balls in his first over and finished with 2-29 from his four, while Santner took 2-19 with his left-arm spin.

Seamer Scott Kuggeleijn was also economical in conceding just 16 runs from his four, after bowling 12 consecutive dot balls to start with.

Michael Rippon and Jake Gibson helped the Volts eventually put a score on the board, sharing in a partnership of 43 off 32 balls for the sixth wicket.

Gibson then fell for 25 off 18, while Rippon was eventually dismissed for 40 off 44 as the Volts scratched their way to 123-8 from their 20 overs.

A target of 124 was always going to be tough to defend and Katene Clarke (13 off nine) and Seifert (36 off 24) ensured the Brave were well ahead at the midway point.

From 73-3 after 10 overs, they needed a further 51 runs off the remaining 60 balls, but Santner led the way as they got them in just over half that time.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG/Photosport Kristian Clarke took two wickets in one over for the Northern Brave against the Otago Volts.

The big moment

The Volts don’t bat deep, so it was a worry when they had already lost opener Rutherford by the time Kristian Clarke came on to bowl the third over. Five balls later, they had also lost Thorn Parkes and Josh Finnie and they were in a deep, deep hole.

Best with the bat

Santner takes the honours. He came in at 73-3 with no established team-mate present at the crease, but took control as the Brave completed their chase with just under five overs to spare.

Best with the ball

Kristian Clarke’s double strike gets him the nod, as it put the Volts on the back foot early and they never really recovered.

The big picture

The Brave have bounced back well after losing to the Canterbury Kings in their opener, and now head to New Plymouth to play the Central Stags on New Year’s Eve. The Volts meanwhile have to back up on Thursday in Queenstown against the Auckland Aces, who are coming off a first-up win.