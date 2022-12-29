Dean Foxcroft stars as Otago Volts beat Auckland Aces in Super Smash

Dean Foxcroft made 44 off 34 and took five wickets as the Otago Volts beat the Auckland Aces in the Super Smash.

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Otago Volts 165-8 (Dean Foxcroft 44 off 34; Lockie Ferguson 2-26 off 4, Sean Solia 2-38 off 4) beat the Auckland Aces 128 all out (Foxcroft 5-11 off 4) by 37 runs

Dean Foxcroft led the way for the Otago Volts as they beat the Auckland Aces to get on the board in the Twenty20 Super Smash.

The all-rounder made 44 off 34 as his side posted 165-8 from their 20 overs at Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown, then took 5-11 from four overs of off-spin as they dismissed the visitors for 128.

The Volts got off to a flying start after they were sent in by the Aces, with captain Hamish Rutherford making 26 off 14 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG/Photosport Dean Foxcroft made the Otago Volts’ top score with 44 off 34 then picked up a five-wicket bag as they beat the Auckland Aces.

Foxcroft received good support from Michael Rippon, who made 28 off 22 before he was run out, and three other batters reached double figures as they posted an imposing total.

Black Cap Ferguson finished with 2-26 for the Aces, while Sean Solia took 2-38.

Volts seamer Michael Rae took two wickets in two balls to peg Auckland back early in their chase and they were 65-4 at the halfway stage, with the asking rate rising over 10 runs per over.

George Worker fell to left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose for 27 off 18 and Robbie O’Donnell then fell to Rippon for 23 off 21,

Enter Foxcroft, who dismissed Solia and Will O’Donnell, for 22 off 20, in consecutive overs, to swing the match firmly in the Volts’ favour.

With five overs to go, 62 were needed off 30 balls, and wicketkeeper Ben Horne was going to need to be the Aces’ hero for the second match in a row.

Foxcroft picked up Adi Ashok as his third victim meanwhile, then got Horne caught down the ground for 21 off 16 as the curtain came down on the visitors’ chances.

All that remained was for him to claim a fifth scalp and that duly came when Louis Delport holed out on the leg side in his fourth and final over.

BLAKE ARMSTRONG/Photosport Lockie Ferguson took 2-26 for the Auckland Aces in their loss to the Otago Volts.

The big moment

Horne is as capable a hitter as anyone in New Zealand domestic cricket, so as long as he was at the crease, the Aces had a chance and the Volts couldn’t rest easy. He was forced to attack Foxcroft in the 16th over, but couldn’t connect cleanly and Josh Finnie took difficult catch at long-off to dismiss him.

Best with the bat

Foxcroft would have liked to have batted longer for the Volts, but his innings of 44 gave them something to build around and their final total proved to be more than enough.

Best with the ball

Foxcroft was tossed the ball as the Volts’ sixth bowler with the match in the balance and came up trumps, claiming his best T20 bowling figures while bowling four overs on the trot.

The big picture

The Volts are finally on the board after two losses, while the Aces also have a 1-2 record. Next up for both teams is a rematch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday.