Otago Volts all-rounder Dean Foxcroft prepared to be patient as he chases Black Caps call

Dean Foxcroft is making up for lost time with the Otago Volts, but he’s prepared to be patient to achieve his goal of playing for the Black Caps.

It’s a mindset he has become accustomed to, after waiting more than two years to be able to return to New Zealand following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a span of 950 days between March 2020 and October 2022, he played just one match of top-level cricket, a Twenty20 for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League last February.

Ironically for an all-rounder, he wasn’t called on to bat or bowl in that match, but he did take a catch, so at least he had something to remember fondly about the clash at Karachi National Stadium.

Otherwise, his cricket diet during that 31-month stretch consisted of club matches in his native South Africa where he played as an overseas player, wanting to do all he could to keep his sights set on representing his adopted country.

The issue was the fact that he went back home as the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 to complete some university exams and visit family and friends, a decision that left him stranded once New Zealand closed its borders, as he is neither a citizen nor a permanent resident.

That made it “a massive relief” when they gradually opened up early last year, ultimately allowing him to return and join the Volts for pre-season, meet head coach Dion Ebrahim for the first time in person, and get familiar with new team-mates who had joined the fray in the intervening period.

“I was pretty happy just to see everyone,” Foxcroft said.

“A lot of stuff had changed in Otago cricket with a new head coach and new players, but for me, it was just making sure I enjoyed pre-season with the boys.

“I was really nervous at the same time, just about keeping my standards up and hoping I could still compete at this level, but I was also really happy to be back.”

While he was in South Africa, Foxcroft worked closely with former Black Cap Kruger van Wyk, another who made the shift to New Zealand to pursue higher honours.

Among his work-ons over the past two years were improving his red-ball batting, accessing more areas as a batter, and improving his power hitting – “just making sure I can access some more power shots and get some nice big scores”.

His first matches back for the Volts came in the first-class Plunket Shield, where he scored 239 runs at an average of 34, making a highest score of 93, but falling short of his desired maiden red-ball hundred. They were followed by the early rounds of the Ford Trophy one-day competition, where he failed to fire.

But in the first stretch of the T20 Super Smash, featuring 15 matches in 17 days from December 23 to January 8, he was one of the top performers with both bat and ball.

Ahead of Sunday’s visit to Dunedin by the Wellington Firebirds, Foxcroft has scored 198 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 121 while taking nine wickets at an average of 8.88 and conceding just five runs per over.

He made 73 off 57 in a losing effort against the Firebirds at the Basin Reserve on December 23, then made 44 off 34 and took 5-11 in a win over the Auckland Aces in Queenstown on December 29, with an innings of 69 off 56 in the tied return fixture on January 2 his other contribution of note.

Foxcroft led the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts heading into this weekend and it appears the work he has been putting in out of sight is paying off.

At a time when the Black Caps are grappling with an ageing international player pool, the 24-year-old appears to be an all-rounder of promise, but he could end up waiting longer than he should have had to in order to be eligible.

Had Foxcroft remained in New Zealand in early 2020, he would have been available for selection by now by meeting the three-year residency requirement, and there are efforts underway to see if he can get a waiver due to exceptional circumstances

If that doesn’t eventuate, he could end up having to wait until late 2025 – a scenario he is already accepting of.

“I probably need to start over and that's fine," Foxcroft said.

“I'm still young, I'm 24 years old, so there's no rush from me from here

“It’s just about making sure I do well every game and if I put in some good performances, then the rest will take care of itself.”