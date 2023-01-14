The mid-test change Black Cap Ish Sodhi made to set up his most successful series

New Zealand scored a 79-run win in Karachi, courtesy of a big second-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

Ish Sodhi woke up on the second morning of the Black Caps’ first test against Pakistan in Karachi and knew something had to change.

On his first day of test cricket in four years, he had been the least effective member of New Zealand’s three-pronged attack.

Left-armer Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Michael Bracewell both struck early, but the leg-spinner finished the day without a scalp, having conceded 49 runs from 10 overs.

The following morning, Sodhi claimed his first wickets in four years, to finish with 2-87 in the first innings at Karachi National Stadium.

In the second, he took 6-86, a new career-best, as the Black Caps came up two wickets short of dismissing Pakistan as early as they needed to in order to win.

He then went on to take 3-95 and 2-59 in the second test, as the Black Caps came up one wicket short and had to settle for two consecutive draws.

Sodhi’s 13 wickets were the most of any player on either team, taking his career tally to 54 from 19 matches, and making him New Zealand’s most successful leg spinner, ahead of Jack Alabaster, who took 49 from 21.

Speaking at the end of the two-match series, the 30-year-old explained what had clicked for him on December 27.

Fareed Khan/AP Black Cap Ish Sodhi celebrates one of his 13 wickets in the two tests against Pakistan in Karachi.

“On day one I was trying to bowl how Jazzy and Braces were bowling,” Sodhi said.

“I was trying to be on a spot all the time, I was trying to get the seam up and keep bowling my leggie and not really bowling any variations.

“Then I woke up on day two and realised the reason why I’m here isn't because I can bowl like Jazzy or I can bowl like Braces, I'm here to be an aggressive option and I've been picked on the back of some strong white-ball performances and those performances have come through bowling slightly quicker and also bowling a lot of variations.

“I started to back that a little bit more and I think that worked out well, because the pitch wasn't turning a hell of a lot, so you weren't able to create too much off the surface.

“I started thinking about creating it in the air or trying to find a little bit of deception by bowling around the wicket more or bowling more cross-seam deliveries so a leggie that might look like a googly or something like that.

“That was a massive piece of learning and I think it was cool to make that sort of change because if I look back at when I was 20, when I first came to the side, I don't think I would have had the understanding or knowledge to be able to do that mid-test.

“To come back that second day and have a bit more success in terms of where I was landing the ball and my performance with the ball was quite a pleasing thing.”

When Sodhi made his Black Caps debut, he had played one season of first-class cricket with Northern Districts, as well as a couple of matches for New Zealand A.

His first 11 test appearances came in the space of just over a year, with a pair of three-match recalls following in 2016 and 2018 before the four-year wait that ended in December.

Reflecting on when he was thrown in the deep end, selected to tour Bangladesh in 2013, Sodhi said he would have a simple piece of advice to his younger self.

“Just relax. Just relax and be yourself. Get around the guys as much as you can.

“It was different back then, because I hadn't played any white-ball cricket either, so my entire game was based around red-ball cricket. I didn't feel like I had the skills to play white ball cricket at the time.

“When I look back at that time, at times it was obviously quite tough, being really young. At the end of the day I'm a leggie and you're open to a lot of criticism being a leg spinner, especially in a country that doesn't really offer a hell of a lot of turn.

”I guess the really cool thing was when I did actually go back to playing domestic cricket, I learned a lot of skills that helped me to build a bit more of a white-ball career and that's one that I've really enjoyed over the years.”

Since making his Twenty20 and one-day international debuts in 2014 and 2015, Sodhi has become a first-choice Black Cap in the shortest format and a reliable back-up option behind Mitchell Santner in the 50-over game.

He is currently pushing to confirm his place in the squad for the ODI World Cup in India in October and November, where conditions should be more favourable than they were in England in 2019, where he made the 15-man cut, but only made one appearance.

He also now has the prospect of extending his test career, after his strong showing in Pakistan.

Ish Sodhi – by the numbers

Test career: 19 matches; 54 wickets at 42.94

Tour of Pakistan: Two matches; 13 wickets at 25.15