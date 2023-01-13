Sons and daughters of former All Blacks, Black Caps headline squads for inaugural cricket series

Solomon Nash will play for the Pasifika secondary schoolboys against the Māori secondary schoolboys in Auckland later this month.

Auckland schoolboy Solomon Nash could lay claim to having the best sports pedigree in New Zealand.

The St Paul’s College student will represent the Pasifika secondary schoolboys in their inaugural series against the Māori secondary schoolboys in Auckland over January 24-25.

Nash has impressive sporting bloodlines.

His father is former Black Caps fast bowler Dion Nash, who played 32 tests and 81 ODIs, between 1992-2002 – bursting on the scene with 11 wickets and a half-century in his fifth test and first at Lord’s in 1994 against England.

Mother Bernice Mene is a Silver Ferns’ great, anchoring New Zealand's defensive end for a decade and playing 78 tests. Mene was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to netball in 2003. In 1997, at just 22, she became the Silver Ferns’ 19th captain, also leading the side in 2000 and 2001.

Nash, a batting all-rounder, is a talented young cricketer. He and Dion wrote a personalised letter to the Black Caps ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against England at Lord’s – which New Zealand controversially lost on a boundary countback after a tied final and Super Over.

“You are versing a hard team, England, but because you played as a team against India [in the semifinal] and won, then you can do anything. Beating India is a big accomplishment so carry that team-work into the final. If you can do that, even if you lose, our nation will still celebrate you,” Solomon wrote in his letter.

The inaugural Pasifika teams boast impressive sporting pedigree throughout.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Black Cap Dion Nash and his son Solomon, pictured in 2019, wrote a letter to the Black Caps ahead of the 2019 World Cup final against England.

Oscar Su'a, son of Samoan-born test cricketer, Murphy Su'a, will also take the field for Pasifika Schools. Su’a appeared in 13 tests and 12 ODIs for New Zealand between 1992-95.

The schoolgirls side is highlighted by Francesca-Eti Tonu'u (Mount Albert Grammar), a talented wicketkeeper and a handy lower order bat.

Francesca-Eti is the daughter of Ofisa Tonu’u - a former All Blacks halfback and member of the Samoan men’s national cricket team.

The Māori Schools have also named strong squads, with Major Association age-group representatives in both sides.

Olivia Hemus Young Auckland cricketer Solomon Nash comes from fine sporting pedigree with his parents Bernice Mene and Dion Nash.

Wellington under-19 representative, Lachie Bailey, will represent Māori Schoolboys for a third time, and will be a key player with bat and ball.

Auckland under-19 all-rounder, Josh Olliver, impressed for Auckland Māori last year, and is another player with a bright future.

Kiri and Dayle Anderson, Ella Gibson, Anika Todd, and Jess Smith all return for the Māori Schoolgirls, and will be important players.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Former All Black Ofisa Tonu'u bats for Team Rugby in the 2021 Black Clash match in Christchurch. His daughter Francesca-Eti will play for the Pasifika secondary schoolgirls.

“Our players are motivated to do well and are ready to showcase Pasifika cricket to the wider community,” Pasifika Schools manager Garry Wood said.

“They have been busy playing within Auckland representative sides and I’m sure they will be up for the challenge.”

The first T20s between the respective Pasifika and Māori secondary schoolboy and schoolgirls sides will be held at Parnell Cricket Club's Shore Rd Reserve on January 24.

Two further matches will be held on January 24 at Shore Rd Reserve (Schoolboys) and Ōrākei Domain (Schoolgirls).

AT A GLANCE:

Pasifika secondary schoolboys: Kaden Cossill, Nelio Mateo, Joshua McNaughton, Nathan McNaughton, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Mataora Loti Rapana, Luka Rakuraku, Oscar Su'a, Austin Sud, Enoka Sului, Justus Telea, Shawn Vaetoru, MJ Williams.

Pasifika secondary schoolgirls: Luella Bracey, Suapeli Fakatava, Heitonga Fakatava, Zamera Ikiua, Kamayani Jolly, Gisele Naidu, Sophia Samuels, Ane Tetawa, Angeti Tetawa, Francesca-Eti Tonu'u, Sonnia Vaia, Esther Williams, Neena Woollaston.

Māori secondary schoolboys: Lachie Bailey, Kaiarahi Brunning, Toby Clemett, Haydon Danford, Fraser Farrell, Oram Gutsell, Reece Holmes, Marco Muollo, Joshua Olliver, Samuel Payne, Jerome Robinson, Rory Sloan.

Māori secondary schoolgirls: Dayle Anderson, Kiri Anderson, Elle Archer, Kate Craig, Mollie Drumm, Ella Gibson, Kaitlyn Halliday, Holly Lightbourne, Macy Lyford (unavailable due to injury), Jess Smith, Anika Tauwhare, Anika Todd, Estella Wallace