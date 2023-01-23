Indigenous Australian cricket star slams playing on 'day of mourning' national holiday

Australian women’s cricket team star Ash Gardner has spoken out about having to play on January 26,

Cricket Australia is standing by the decision to schedule a women’s international on January 26 but says it understands Ash Gardner’s bold public statement about it being an uncomfortable situation for the Indigenous community.

Gardner, an Indigenous woman, expressed disappointment on Sunday at CA’s call to schedule a T20 international on Australia Day in Hobart, two days after the opening match in Sydney.

Gardner has confirmed she will take part in the Tasmanian match but admitted that featuring in a January 26 fixture does not sit well with her.

“As a proud Muruwari woman and reflecting on what Jan 26 means to me and my people it is a day of hurt and a day of mourning,” Gardner wrote on social media.

“My culture is something I hold close to my heart and something I’m always so proud to speak about whenever asked.

“I also am fortunate enough to play cricket for a living which is something I dreamt of as a kid.

“Unfortunately this year the Australian women’s cricket team has been scheduled to play a game on the 26th of Jan which certainly doesn’t sit well with me as an individual but also all the people I’m representing.

“As a national team we have a platform to raise awareness about certain issues and I’m using this platform to hopefully help educate others on a journey to learn about the longest living culture in the world.

“For those who don’t have a good understanding of what that day means it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession.

“When I take the field for this game I will certainly be reflecting and thinking about all of my ancestors and people’s lives who changed from this day.”

A number of Gardner’s teammates reposted her statement on their own accounts in a sign of support.

CA consults with an Indigenous advisory committee on a range of issues that affect First Nations people, including whether to play matches on Australia Day.

No Big Bash matches are scheduled for January 26, with the final regular season match between Hobart and Brisbane taking place the day prior.

A travel day for all teams needs to be fit into the calendar before BBL finals.

CA is ultimately in charge of scheduling.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Ash Gardner batting for Australia against New Zealand’s White Ferns.

A CA spokesperson said in a statement: “For the past three years, Cricket Australia has referenced the day as 26 January, rather than Australia Day, which reflects our vision of being a sport for all and providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone involved in cricket.

“Cricket Australia acknowledges 26 January is a day that has multiple meanings and evokes mixed feelings in communities across our richly diverse nation. We respectfully acknowledge it is a challenging day for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and for some people the day is regarded as a day of mourning.

“Cricket Australia understands and acknowledges Ash’s position and appreciates her leadership and the contributions of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the game of cricket.

“We will use the T20 international scheduled for 26 January as an opportunity to continue our ongoing education journey with First Nations people.”

There will be acknowledgements before the match, with players set to wear an Indigenous playing shirt, as well as wristbands and socks with the Aboriginal flag. A barefoot ceremony is also expected to take place.